IHG Signs First Garner Hotel in Turkey

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of its first Garnehotel in Turkey, following a franchise agreement with FRT Turizm and support from AB Consulting, led by Ahmet Bilgin. The 126-guestroom hotel, which will comprise four separate buildings, is expected to open in 2025. This signing comes just a month after IHG hosted its Turkish Investor Day, where it introduced the Garner brand to the market. Turkey remains an important market for IHG, where the company operates 31 hotels across five brands (Six Senses, InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, and the Holiday Inn brand family) and has a robust pipeline of 12 additional hotels.
Garner is IHG’s new brand in the midscale conversion space, building on the company’s leadership in the mainstream segment and its track record of launching and growing conversion brands. Since its introduction, the brand has rapidly gained popularity among hotel owners worldwide, with 79 signings and four openings to date. Garner’s appeal lies in its ability to deliver strong returns for investors, thanks to its competitive conversion cost per key, flexible design standards that accommodate unique footprints, and its capability to minimize pre-opening costs, allowing hotels to quickly become operational.
Each Garner property benefits from access to IHG’s global enterprise, which provides support throughout the hotel’s lifecycle. This includes digital capabilities, a global sales organization, award-winning distribution systems, and IHG’s loyalty program, IHG One Rewards, which now has over 130 million members.
Garner is committed to offering guests a relaxed and distinctive stay experience at an affordable price. The brand focuses on delivering what guests value most, including convenient locations, a great night’s sleep, 24/7 snacks available in the Garner Shop, and a delicious breakfast worth waking up for.
The new Garner hotel will be an ideal choice for transient travelers, thanks to its proximity to the new Istanbul International Airport, the seventh busiest airport in the world, welcoming over 64.3 million passengers annually. The brand’s promise to provide “easy-going stays that get you on your way” aligns perfectly with the needs of travelers in this bustling location.