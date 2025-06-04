Travel Alert: Earthquake Causes Injuries in Turkey and Greece’s Tourist Areas

A strong earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale shook popular tourist destinations in Turkey and Greece in the early hours of Tuesday, resulting in injuries and one fatality. The quake’s epicenter was located just outside Marmaris, a well-known resort town on Turkey’s southwestern coast, and its tremors were widely felt across the nearby Greek islands in the Aegean Sea.
According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the earthquake struck at around 2 a.m., catching many residents and visitors off guard. While no tsunami alert was issued, the seismic activity caused 69 injuries and one death, underscoring the serious impact of the event on the region’s holiday hotspots.
The island of Rhodes, a favorite destination for tourists from around the world, experienced heavy shaking during the quake, approximately 29 kilometers south of Marmaris. Other nearby islands in the Aegean Sea also felt the tremors, raising concerns for travelers and locals alike.
Travelers planning trips to Greece should be aware that the region is prone to natural hazards such as earthquakes, wildfires, extreme heat, and flash floods. The UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advises visitors to register for alerts from the Greek government’s Emergency Communication Service, available in English, to stay informed about any local emergencies.
For those heading to Turkey, especially Marmaris and surrounding coastal areas, it’s important to monitor official updates and follow safety guidelines to ensure personal well-being during and after seismic events.
This recent earthquake serves as a reminder that even the most popular vacation spots can be vulnerable to natural disasters. Visitors are urged to prepare and stay vigilant when traveling to these dynamic regions of the Mediterranean.