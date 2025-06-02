Turkey extends museum hours for summer 2025 evening tours, inviting visitors to explore its rich historical and cultural heritage under the glow of evening lights. As part of the government-backed program Gece Müzeciliği (“Night Museums”), many of Turkey’s most popular museums and archaeological sites will stay open later during the summer and shoulder seasons, allowing tourists and locals to enjoy cooler temperatures and less crowded visits.
This innovative program is designed to spread visitor traffic more evenly throughout the day, helping ease daytime congestion while giving travelers a unique way to experience Turkey’s historic sites in a more atmospheric setting. Visitors can enjoy beautifully illuminated ruins, museums, and cultural landmarks well into the evening, often until 9 or 10 PM, depending on the location.
In Antalya province, a hub for tourism on the Mediterranean coast, several key sites will remain open until 10 PM. These include the Antalya Museum and the historic old town, the Alanya Museum and fortress, the Roman Theater of Aspendos, and the ancient cities of Patara and Side. Additionally, the Museum of the Necropolis will welcome guests during these extended hours.
Moving westward to the Aegean region, the underwater archaeology museum in Bodrum will stay open until 10 PM, while the archaeological site of Ephesus near Izmir will be illuminated and accessible until 11 PM on select days — Wednesday through Saturday. Izmir also offers evening visits to its Museum of Culture and Arts until 9 PM.
Further inland, visitors can explore the ancient city of Hierapolis near Pamukkale in Denizli until 11 PM, enhancing the experience of its famous thermal pools and ruins in cooler evening air. In the vibrant city of Istanbul, the Archaeological Museum, Hagia Sophia Museum, Galata Tower, and the Museum of Turkish and Islamic Arts will extend their hours, with most closing at 10 or 11 PM.
Central Anatolia’s unique underground cities in Nevşehir—Derinkuyu, Kaymakli, and Özkonak—will be open later, until 9 PM, allowing for exploration of these fascinating subterranean networks in a more relaxed evening atmosphere.
Other notable sites taking part include the Historical Museum and Mosaic Museum in Şanlıurfa, the Zeugma Mosaic Museum in Gaziantep, and the Anatolian Civilizations Museum and Ethnographic Museum in Ankara, all extending their visiting hours to 9 or 10 PM.
One special feature of the Gece Müzeciliği program is at Nemrut Dağ in Adıyaman, where visitors can experience sunrise visits from 4 AM to 9 AM, providing a spectacular view of the mountaintop statues in the soft dawn light.
While the extended hours run mainly through the summer and some of the shoulder season, tourists are advised to check official museum websites or booking platforms for the most current schedules.
This initiative not only enhances the visitor experience but also promotes cultural tourism in Turkey, offering a fresh perspective on the country’s incredible heritage. With beautifully lit ruins and museums welcoming guests into the evening, Turkey’s ancient history truly comes alive after dark.