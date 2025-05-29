IHG Hotels & Resorts to Bring InterContinental to Ecuador

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts (IHG) today announced a new property in Guayaquil, marking its first destination in Ecuador. Developed in partnership with developer BPO Consulting, InterContinental Guayaquil will welcome guests with inspired interiors, elevated amenities and culturally rich experiences that provide insider expertise to all the destination offers. The hotel is set to open in 2027.
InterContinental Guayaquil, located in Guayaquil’s exclusive Samborondón district, will serve as a serene haven for both business and leisure travelers. With an aesthetic drawing inspiration from the area’s natural elements, the new hotel will be brought to life by SEMAICA, ODD Architects and Adriana Hoyos Design Studio and feature 101 sophisticated, tranquil guestrooms, including 11 suites and one Presidential Suite. Guests seeking inspired epicurean experiences will enjoy the property’s specialty restaurant with a skyline view as well as a poolside lounge, while those prioritizing relaxation and well-being will appreciate its resort-style rooftop pool, spa and state-of-the-art fitness center. It will also feature approximately 610 square-meters of dedicated meeting and event space, including a 300-person ballroom ideal for corporate events or social celebrations, in addition to a signature Club InterContinental lounge.
Leanne Harwood, SVP and Managing Director of Luxury & Lifestyle Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “We’re delighted to bring InterContinental Hotels & Resorts’ first destination to Ecuador, while building upon our long-standing relationship with BPO Consulting. The InterContinental brand has long been celebrated for opening doors to new destinations around the world. With its strategic location, world-class amenities and tailored service, InterContinental Guayaquil is poised to offer an exceptional experience for both business and leisure travelers alike when it opens.”
BPO Consulting, expanded: “We are proud to announce this upcoming luxury property, which marks a significant milestone in our 15-year relationship with IHG. As developers of several IHG properties across various segments, we have witnessed first-hand the strength and support of IHG’s family of brands. This new venture not only reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality, but also underscores our shared vision for growth and market readiness. Together, we have navigated the evolving landscape of the hospitality industry in Ecuador and are excited to continue this journey with IHG as we elevate the guest experience in the luxury segment with an iconic legacy brand as InterContinental.”
As Ecuador’s largest city, economic center and main port, Guayaquil is a bustling business hub that also captivates travellers with its vibrant culture and scenic waterfront surroundings on the shores of the Guayas River. Guests of InterContinental Guayaquil will appreciate its location in the heart of Samborondón and its proximity to the district’s premier shopping destinations, fine dining restaurants, corporate and global company offices as well as medical centers. The hotel is also located a short drive from Guayaquil’s José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport.
As the world’s first and largest international luxury hotel brand, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has pioneered luxury travel experiences for more than seven decades. The trailblazing brand currently has 229 open and 104 pipeline hotels globally.