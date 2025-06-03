IHG to Open Crowne Plaza Katowice in 2026

IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the signing of Crowne Plaza Katowice, a new addition to its expanding premium portfolio in Poland. The project is in partnership with DL Invest as landlord and Hotel & More as franchisee and tenant, and the hotel is expected to open in 2026.
The 178-room property will become the second Crowne Plaza hotel in the country, joining Crowne Plaza Warsaw – The HUB, and adds to IHG’s 90 open Crowne Plaza hotels in Europe, with 17 more in the pipeline. This move highlights IHG’s strategy to grow its presence in Central and Eastern Europe, catering to both business and leisure travelers seeking premium, blended travel experiences.
“Crowne Plaza has evolved into a brand that seamlessly blends work and leisure,” said Willemijn Geels, Vice President of Development, Europe, IHG Hotels & Resorts. “With purpose-driven design, multifunctional spaces, and a strong commercial performance, we’re delighted to work alongside DL Invest and Hotel & More to bring this concept to Katowice.”
Prime Location in a Dynamic Business Hub
Located on Katowice Central Highway, one of southern Poland’s key transport corridors, the new hotel will sit adjacent to Silesia City Center, the region’s largest shopping mall, and offer easy access to the Katowice International Congress Centre and Spodek Arena. Excellent public transport links will make the hotel ideal for international conference delegates and city explorers alike.
The six-story hotel will feature:
A signature restaurant and lobby café
State-of-the-art meeting and event spaces for both large-scale conferences and intimate gatherings
Crowne Plaza’s signature modern guestroom design prioritizing connectivity, comfort, and flexibility
Industry-Backed Partnership
“We are confident in the success of this project, thanks to IHG’s global reach and Hotel & More’s operational expertise in Hungary and across Europe,” said Dominik Leszczyński, CEO of DL Invest. “Crowne Plaza Katowice will set new standards in premium hospitality in the region.”
Balazs Klemm, CEO of Hotel & More, added: “The hotel’s strategic location, combined with the strength of the Crowne Plaza brand, makes it a natural fit for Katowice’s growing business and tourism landscape. We look forward to welcoming guests in 2026.”
Expanding IHG’s Polish Footprint
Crowne Plaza Katowice will join IHG’s growing Polish portfolio of 14 existing and 17 pipeline hotels across five brands: InterContinental, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, and Holiday Inn Express. This expansion underscores IHG’s long-term commitment to the Polish market and its role as a growing destination for business and leisure travel in Europe.