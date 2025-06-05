Turkey Imposes Fines for Early Seatbelt Removal on Flights

Turkey’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation has introduced new fines targeting passengers who unfasten their seatbelts before the aircraft has fully stopped at the gate or who stand in the aisle prematurely. This safety measure aims to curb common behaviors that compromise flight safety during the critical moments after landing.
While safe flight operations depend heavily on passenger cooperation, it is not uncommon—especially in parts of the Middle East region—for travelers to ignore cabin crew instructions by removing seatbelts immediately after touchdown or attempting to retrieve hand luggage before the plane has parked. Flying through Istanbul and other Turkish airports, such premature actions have been noted frequently, prompting authorities to tighten regulations.
Under the new policy, commercial airlines operating in Turkey are required to update their standard in-flight safety announcements. These revised messages will explicitly warn passengers that unfastening seatbelts or standing before the aircraft comes to a complete stop is prohibited and may lead to fines. Cabin crew members are empowered to report such violations directly to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, which holds the authority to impose penalties.
Although exact fine amounts have not been officially published, Turkish media reports suggest that the maximum penalty could reach up to $70. This financial deterrent is intended to enforce compliance and promote safer behavior onboard.
Passengers will also be reminded to wait for those seated ahead to disembark first, helping to maintain order and safety during the deplaning process.
This move underscores Turkey’s commitment to aviation safety and aligns with global efforts to reduce risks during critical phases of flight. Travelers flying through Turkish airports should be aware of these updated rules to avoid fines and contribute to smoother, safer journeys.