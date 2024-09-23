Malaysia Airlines to Resume Kuala Lumpur–Paris Flights in March 2025

Malaysia Airlines has announced the resumption of its scheduled flights between Kuala Lumpur and Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) starting March 22, 2025. The airline will initially operate four weekly services on this route, increasing to daily flights from March 29, 2025, using the Airbus A350-900 aircraft.
This relaunch marks Malaysia Airlines’ return to Paris, a destination it last served in January 2016. The new service will expand the carrier’s network to 68 destinations, mainly focused in Asia, while Paris will become its second European passenger route, alongside London Heathrow, which operates 14 flights weekly. Additionally, the airline continues to provide cargo services to Amsterdam via Doha using MASkargo’s Airbus A330-200 freighters.
The flight schedule for the Kuala Lumpur–Paris route will be as follows:
- MH 21: Kuala Lumpur (KUL) 23:40 – Paris CDG 06:40+1
- MH 20: Paris CDG 11:25 – Kuala Lumpur (KUL) 06:10+1
Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, Group Managing Director of Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), expressed excitement about the European expansion, stating, “Our expansion into Europe marks a significant milestone for Malaysia Airlines. With additional widebody aircraft arriving this Quarter 4, we are ready to bring this long-awaited city back into our network. While the European market is highly competitive, we see tremendous potential for this route to attract key travelers from Malaysia and neighboring regions.”
He added that the new route, served by the airline’s A350-900 aircraft—already in use on routes like London and Doha—will provide passengers with a world-class travel experience. This resumption strengthens Malaysia Airlines’ position as the country’s flagship carrier and reinforces its role as a gateway to Asia and beyond.