Hyatt Announces New Hyatt Regency Samarafushi Maldives Resort

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a management agreement with SingHaiyi for the development of Hyatt Regency Samarafushi Maldives, a new luxury all-villa resort. Set to open in late 2027, this will mark the Hyatt Regency brand’s debut in the Maldives, joining the existing Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa and Alila Kothaifaru Maldives as the third Hyatt property in the country.
Located in the scenic North Malé Atoll, Hyatt Regency Samarafushi Maldives will offer convenient access to Valena International Airport in Malé, just a 25-minute speedboat ride away. Its prime location will appeal to sun-seekers, culture lovers, and marine enthusiasts alike. North Malé Atoll is renowned for its diving and snorkeling spots, where visitors can encounter manta rays and hawksbill turtles, along with proximity to world-class surfing destinations like Pasta Point and Sultans.
The resort will be spread across 24 acres (10 hectares) of lush, picturesque land and will feature 130 luxurious beachfront, treetop, and overwater villas, each equipped with a private pool. Designed by Park + Associates, the resort will blend traditional Maldivian architecture with a modern, light, and natural palette, creating a tranquil, yet sophisticated atmosphere.
Guests will have access to a variety of culinary options, including a sunset bar, a beach club, a Japanese specialty restaurant, and an all-day dining venue. Additionally, World of Hyatt Globalists and guests with club access will enjoy exclusive benefits at the Regency Club lounge.
Catering to families and guests of all ages, the resort will also feature a dedicated kids’ club, a marine and diving center, a fitness pavilion, a yoga deck, and a luxurious spa with eight treatment rooms.
This new venture reflects Hyatt’s continued expansion in the Maldives and its commitment to providing exceptional hospitality in premier global destinations.