Princess Cruises’ Newest Ship Star Princess Is Floated Out

Princess Cruises has celebrated a major construction milestone on 26 September of its second Sphere-Class vessel, Star Princess, with the traditional maritime float out ceremony at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. The new ship will now transfer to the outfitting quay where construction will continue in anticipation of her Fall 2025 debut.
Star Princess’ inaugural sailing is set for 4 October 2025 when the ship will depart from Barcelona on an 11-day Mediterranean roundtrip cruise, visiting six ports such as Marseille, Rome, Naples, Sicily, Gibraltar and Cartegna (Spain). The ship will then sail a seven-day cruise in the Mediterranean on 15 October before embarking on a 14-day transatlantic crossing to Fort Lauderdale (Florida, USA) on 22 October where she will commence her inaugural season in the Caribbean. Voyages for the inaugural season of Star Princess are on sale now.
Star Princess joins her sister Sun Princess as the largest ships ever built for Princess at 178,000 tons and carrying 4,300 guests in more than 2,000 staterooms across 21 decks. It is also the second in the new Sphere-class of ships for Princess and will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).
While 20 percent larger than any of the line’s existing ships, Star Princess’ design retains the more intimate settings Princess is known for, with several new and ground-breaking spaces such as The Dome which is a transformational entertainment venue on the top deck inspired by the terraces of Santorini, and a majestic three-storey dining room positioned at the aft of the ship to deliver breath-taking views. It also features a suspended Sphere Piazza at the centre of the cruise ship, and The Princess Arena that is a technologically-advanced main theatre that allows Princess to produce a variety of innovative entertainment concepts.
Honoring the hundreds-year-old seafaring custom, the float out celebrates the first time the superstructure of a new ship meets water for the first time. Third Engineer Chiara del Vecchio, who currently works aboard Sun Princess, served as the brand’s madrina and became the first member of the Princess technical team to hold this time-honoured role.
“Today is a celebration of teamwork, craftsmanship, and innovation. Star Princess is the second ship in our new Sphere class, and now as she prepares to take to the water for the first time it is a testament to the incredible dedication and skill of the entire shipyard team,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. “Fincantieri has again turned vision into reality, building on the success of her sister ship – Sun Princess, which has already captured the hearts of our guests with its elegance and cutting-edge design. Together, we are creating amazing machines that will inspire adventure and deliver unforgettable experiences for all who sail with us for decades to come.”
Padgett also announced that Commodore Nick Nash and Captain Gennaro Arma, who both were on hand for the ceremony, will serve as masters of Star Princess. Captain Arma will serve as master of Star Princess when the ship is delivered next fall ahead of Commodore Nash’s turn at the helm.