Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection Expands Portfolio in St. Lucia

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced the grand opening of Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa, an exclusive adults-only, all-inclusive resort located on St. Lucia’s coveted northwestern coast. The opening of this resort marks the first Secrets Resorts & Spas branded property, further strengthening Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection’s brand presence in the destination following the opening of Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia in 2022.
“St. Lucia has long been renowned as one of the world’s most romantic destinations, an ideal backdrop for the Secrets Resorts & Spas brand. The opening of Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa represents a natural extension of our commitment to curating unforgettable memories for couples in an elevated, adults-only setting,” said Ana Tomicevic, global brand leader, Inclusive Collection, Hyatt. “We are thrilled to strengthen our portfolio presence in this setting with the opening of Secrets St. Lucia & Spa and its dedication to delivering exceptional romantic getaways for our guests & members to the island.”
Ideally situated within a tropical paradise just minutes away from the Rodney Bay Marina, Cap Estate Golf Course and the capital city of Castries, Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa showcases stunning views of vibrant tapered mountains, breathtaking sunsets, and volcanic beaches.
“St. Lucia’s unique blend of breathtaking landscapes, rich culture, and world-class hospitality where warm welcomes and service take center stage makes it one of the most sought-after destinations in the Caribbean. With its dramatic Pitons, lush rainforests, and pristine beaches, the island offers an unparalleled backdrop for those seeking both adventure and tranquility,” said Ricardo Esteban, general manager, Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa. “We are excited to debut the Secrets Resorts & Spas brand and immerse our guests in the natural beauty and warmth of St. Lucia with panoramic views on a secluded, picturesque, palm-studded beach in close proximity to reef-diving sites and fishing villages, while delivering a truly exceptional and memorable experience.”
Elevated Accommodations
Each of Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa’s 355 modern, island-inspired accommodations feature a furnished private balcony along with graciously appointed amenities, while 24-hour room service and a daily refreshed mini-bar offer limitless options. Swim-out suites are available in every building, offering a secluded yet accessible experience for guests seeking an elevated experience.
Preferred Club room categories offer additional amenities and services including premium locations, personalized check-in and checkout, access to the Preferred Club lounge with daily continental breakfast, daily hot and cold hors d’oeuvres, and fine liquors, dedicated beach area, and butler service.
Culinary Offerings
Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa offers five à la carte gourmet restaurants, one buffet, a creperie and tapas, a grill and a café, as well as seven bars and lounges serving premium domestic and international beverages and top-shelf spirits. From casual French to pan-Asian fusion, guests can indulge in a wide variety of dishes sure to satisfy every palate. Additionally, Preferred Club guests have access to a dedicated à la carte breakfast restaurant throughout the duration of their stay.
Romantic Inclusions
Ideal for a romantic getaway that blends relaxation and adventure, Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa touts robust programming and amenities including tennis and pickleball courts, beach volleyball, yoga, a jogging trail, windsurfing, sailboats and kayaks, to complement an expansive pool and dedicated pool available for Preferred Club guests. Guests can experience this breathtaking destination with horseback riding, nearby golf courses, catamarans, deep-sea fishing, guided snorkeling, and more at an additional cost.
For guests seeking a sanctuary for the senses, the world-class Secrets Spa offers a blend of modern and indigenous treatments, including massages, facials, and body therapies. The spa features couples’ and single treatment rooms, a sauna, steam room, salon, and an outdoor area and hydrotherapy circuit.
Weddings, Meetings, and Events
Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa is a versatile venue for corporate or social events, offering 1,859 square feet of meeting space, accommodating up to 140 guests. The resort combines picturesque island setting with dedicated event support. With versatile venues throughout the resort serving as the perfect backdrop for memorable group functions, planners can organize creative theme parties, fun-filled team building activities, and elegant gala dinners with dedicated group event planners on property to match the group’s vision and needs.
The opening of Secrets St. Lucia Resort & Spa complements the Secrets Resorts & Spas growing brand footprint in the Inclusive Collection portfolio following the openings of Secrets Tides Punta Cana and Secrets Playa Blanca Costa Mujeres in 2024, as well as the planned openings of Secrets Baby Beach Aruba and Secrets Playa Esmeralda Resort & Spa in 2025.