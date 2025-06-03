web analytics
Hyatt Expands in Bulgaria with Opening of AluaSoul Sunny Beach

By / Jun 3, 2025 / 2 minutes of reading

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced the grand opening of AluaSoul Sunny Beach, a modern adults-only, all-inclusive resort on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast. This new addition strengthens Hyatt’s Inclusive Collection and marks continued growth of the Alua Hotels & Resorts brand in Europe.

Located between Sunny Beach’s bustling Flower Street and the vibrant beachfront promenade, AluaSoul Sunny Beach offers guests direct access to local shops, nightlife, and the nearby UNESCO-listed town of Nessebar. The property joins a growing portfolio in Bulgaria that includes Secrets Sunny Beach, Dreams Sunny Beach, Alua Helios Bay, and AluaSun Helios Bay.

“This opening reflects our commitment to delivering memorable moments for guests and World of Hyatt members,” said Manuel Melenchon, Managing Director, South, Hyatt EAME. “We’re creating seamless all-inclusive experiences that connect guests to local culture while offering comfort and convenience.”

“Sunny Beach’s energy makes it the perfect setting for our newest Alua hotel,” added Ana Tomicevic, Global Brand Leader, Inclusive Collection, Hyatt. “Guests can explore, unwind, and enjoy authentic local touches in a stylish, minimalist environment.”

A Modern Coastal Escape

AluaSoul Sunny Beach features 397 modern guestrooms, many offering sweeping Black Sea views, along with complimentary Wi-Fi, walk-in rainfall showers, and nature-inspired interiors with vibrant local accents.

Dining & Nightlife

Guests can choose from six restaurants and bars, including:

  • Mare Nubium – elevated local cuisine in an à la carte setting

  • Terra – international and Bulgarian buffet

  • Jojo – bold Asian fusion flavors

  • Kentia, Agua, and The Spot – for casual bites, poolside drinks, and nightly entertainment

The resort’s all-inclusive program includes daily meals, snacks, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Leisure, Wellness, and Events

Amenities include:

  • Two outdoor pools – one for activities, one for relaxation

  • Water sports – from jet skiing to parasailing

  • 24-hour fitness center, spa with sauna, hot tub, and sensation showers

  • My Favorite Club – exclusive services, premium suites, and upgraded dining access

For business travelers and groups, Sophia Hall offers a flexible 65 m² meeting space for up to 60 attendees.

“Whether guests come to unwind or explore the lively scene, AluaSoul Sunny Beach is designed to suit every travel style,” said Daniel Bielsa Gibaja, General Manager. “We’re thrilled to welcome guests to this vibrant destination.”

