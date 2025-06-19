Velana International Airport to Open New Terminal in July 2025

Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL) has announced that the new international terminal at Velana International Airport (VIA) will officially open on July 26, 2025. The state-of-the-art facility is designed to handle up to 7 million passengers annually, significantly easing long-standing overcrowding issues.
Key Features of the New Terminal:
Size: 78,000 square meters
Modern amenities, including:
Jet bridges
Advanced baggage handling systems
38 immigration counters
40 boarding gates
Duty-free shops
Premium lounges and restaurants
Air-conditioned walkways connecting to the old terminal
Phased Opening:
Initially: Maldivian Airlines will operate flights from the new terminal
By mid-August: Nine international flights will transition
By September: All international flights will move to the new facility
Note: Seaplane check-in will remain at the old terminal until the end of September
The current terminal, built to accommodate 1.5 million passengers annually, has been operating well over capacity, serving more than 2 million tourists each year. The expansion aims to improve efficiency and the overall travel experience at the Maldives’ primary gateway.