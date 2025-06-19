web analytics
Velana International Airport

Velana International Airport to Open New Terminal in July 2025

By / Jun 19, 2025 / 1 minute of reading

Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL) has announced that the new international terminal at Velana International Airport (VIA) will officially open on July 26, 2025. The state-of-the-art facility is designed to handle up to 7 million passengers annually, significantly easing long-standing overcrowding issues.

Key Features of the New Terminal:

  • Size: 78,000 square meters

  • Modern amenities, including:

    • Jet bridges

    • Advanced baggage handling systems

    • 38 immigration counters

    • 40 boarding gates

    • Duty-free shops

    • Premium lounges and restaurants

    • Air-conditioned walkways connecting to the old terminal

Phased Opening:

  • Initially: Maldivian Airlines will operate flights from the new terminal

  • By mid-August: Nine international flights will transition

  • By September: All international flights will move to the new facility

  • Note: Seaplane check-in will remain at the old terminal until the end of September

The current terminal, built to accommodate 1.5 million passengers annually, has been operating well over capacity, serving more than 2 million tourists each year. The expansion aims to improve efficiency and the overall travel experience at the Maldives’ primary gateway.

Must Read

