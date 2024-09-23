Delta Air Lines Extends Suspension of Tel Aviv Flights Through 2024

Delta Air Lines has announced an extension of its suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv, Israel, through December 31, 2024, citing ongoing conflict in the region. The carrier had previously suspended its service through October 31, 2024.
In conjunction with the suspension, Delta has extended its travel waiver for affected passengers. Under the waiver, rebooked flights must be issued by December 31, 2024, with new travel required to begin no later than March 1, 2025.
While Delta’s direct flights to Tel Aviv are paused, seats on partner airlines Air France and El Al remain available for booking through Delta’s website, as the airline confirmed.
Delta is not the only major U.S. carrier taking precautionary measures. American Airlines has suspended its operations to Tel Aviv until March 29, 2025, and United Airlines continues its indefinite suspension of flights to the Israeli city.
The continued suspensions reflect airlines’ focus on passenger safety amid heightened tensions in the region. Passengers affected by the changes are encouraged to monitor airline communications and explore rebooking options.