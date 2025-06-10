Paris Invests €1.1 Billion to Make Seine Swimmable for Summer 2025

For the first time in over a century, public swimming will officially begin in the River Seine in Paris, starting July 5, 2025. The city’s mayor’s office has confirmed the creation of three dedicated swimming zones, which will be open to the public until the end of August.
The ban on swimming in the Seine has been in place for more than 100 years due to severe water pollution. However, thanks to a massive cleanup program, which has seen an investment of over €1.1 billion since 2016, the water quality has significantly improved. The successful hosting of open-water swimming and triathlon competitions in the Seine during last year’s Olympic Games provided crucial proof of the river’s safe usability. The opening of the Seine for public swimming is also seen by city authorities as an important step in combating climate change and adapting the urban environment to hotter periods.
Three free-to-access locations will be set up for public swimming. According to Le Figaro, each zone is designed to accommodate 150-200 people at a time. The swimming areas will be clearly marked with buoys, and essential infrastructure, such as showers and changing rooms, will be installed on the banks.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo noted that the city intends to keep the infrastructure minimal to preserve the feeling of open-water swimming. “When you swim in open water, it’s because you don’t want to swim in a swimming pool. The experience should be wilder,” she stated. However, one of the sections, located on the Quai de Grenelle, will feature a specially equipped pool with a raised floor, ensuring a safer swimming experience for children.
The swimming season in the Seine will run until the end of August 2025. The mayor’s office has indicated that the zones will operate on a “complex schedule,” with detailed timings to be released later. This historic opening marks a new chapter for the iconic river, transforming it from a symbol of urban pollution to a vibrant recreational space for Parisians and visitors alike.