Malaysia Airlines Launches Bonus Side Trip to Discover Hidden Destinations

Malaysia Airlines Bonus Side Trip is turning every international flight into an opportunity to explore more of Malaysia, at no extra fare. The national carrier has rolled out this unique travel perk to allow international passengers transiting through Kuala Lumpur to add a free domestic return flight to one of seven charming Malaysian cities.
Unlike traditional stopover deals, this offer is built directly into the international ticket booking, making the process seamless and stress-free. Whether stopping for a few days or extending a journey, travelers can dive into lesser-known parts of Malaysia without extra cost or hassle.
The Bonus Side Trip (BST) programme allows eligible international travelers to choose a domestic destination from a curated list: Langkawi, Penang, Johor Bahru, Kuantan, Alor Star, Kuala Terengganu, or Kota Bharu. From tropical islands to historic port cities, the options provide a diverse window into Malaysia’s cultural depth and natural beauty.
BST offers more than just additional miles—it creates meaningful opportunities for visitors to connect with Malaysia’s local traditions and landscapes. Designed to highlight secondary destinations, the programme supports regional tourism and spreads the benefits of international travel beyond Kuala Lumpur.
The initiative is also aligned with national efforts to prepare for Visit Malaysia Year 2026, encouraging longer stays and richer experiences. By linking international arrivals to local travel experiences, Malaysia Airlines is helping fuel sustainable tourism and support for local communities and businesses.
Incorporating the BST programme into international itineraries also reflects the airline’s ongoing mission to promote Malaysian Hospitality on a broader scale. Travelers not only see more of the country—they experience the warmth and welcome that has become Malaysia Airlines’ signature.
From beach retreats in Langkawi to street food adventures in Penang and the cultural heritage of Kota Bharu, the Bonus Side Trip is more than a stopover—it’s an invitation to explore.