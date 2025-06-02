Hilton Opens Sax Paris, Debut of LXR Hotels & Resorts in France

Hilton proudly announces the opening of Sax Paris, LXR Hotels & Resorts, marking the brand’s first property in France. Nestled in Paris’s prestigious 7th arrondissement, this 118-room luxury hotel is set in a historic neo-Gothic building dating back to 1899, offering panoramic rooftop views of the City of Light.
Owned and developed by French real estate company Compagnie de Phalsbourg, Sax Paris transforms the former Ségur telephone exchange building into a refined social and cultural hub. It invites travelers and Parisians alike to immerse themselves in the authentic Left Bank (Rive Gauche) lifestyle — where art, culture, and sophistication seamlessly converge.
A Unique Parisian Experience
Sax Paris features contemporary rooms and suites designed with natural materials and neutral tones, many with private terraces and family-friendly connecting options. Three exclusive suites boast in-room cocktail stations, while minibars showcase Parisian delicacies curated in partnership with the iconic Le Bon Marché’s La Grande Épicerie de Paris.
Guests can indulge in two distinctive restaurants, a stylish cocktail bar, and versatile event spaces. The hotel’s outdoor heated pool, garden oasis, jacuzzi, fitness, and spa club offer a luxurious retreat in the heart of the city. From this prime location, visitors can easily explore nearby landmarks such as the Eiffel Tower, Musée d’Orsay, and Jardin du Luxembourg.
The hotel’s design studio, led by Karine Journo, reimagines Left Bank elegance through a modern lens. Highlights include The Galerie, a social hub adorned with 200 mirrors and Baccarat chandeliers, and the SAX Garden—a romantic French-style garden created by Studio Ravn featuring the heated pool and jacuzzi. Contemporary art installations by Arik Levy and street artist Sto pay homage to the building’s rich history.
Hilton Leadership Weighs In
Simon Vincent CBE, President of Hilton Europe, Middle East & Africa, said,
“Sax Paris epitomizes modern luxury, elevating the guest experience within a beautifully reimagined Parisian landmark. As Hilton celebrates over 1,000 hotels in EMEA, this marks our first luxury hotel in Paris and underscores our ongoing commitment to expanding our presence in the French market.”
Feisal Jaffer, Global Head of LXR Hotels & Resorts, added,
“Paris, a city of timeless allure, is the perfect setting for LXR’s debut in France. We are dedicated to curating unique, independent hotels that offer deeply personal and transformative experiences.”
Philippe Journo, Founder and Executive Chairman of Compagnie de Phalsbourg, remarked,
“Sax Paris has quickly become one of the trendiest venues in the 7th arrondissement, embodying our vision for luxury lifestyle in the heart of Paris, offering unparalleled views of iconic landmarks.”