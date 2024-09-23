Air France-KLM Secures Landmark Deal with TotalEnergies for Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Air France-KLM has announced a significant agreement with TotalEnergies, securing the supply of up to 1.5 million tonnes of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) over the next decade. The deal, which extends until 2035, is one of the largest SAF procurement contracts in the airline group’s history.
This agreement marks a key milestone in Air France-KLM’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint. SAF, produced from waste materials and residues, offers a cleaner alternative to traditional jet fuels. It is capable of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 75% to 90% over its lifecycle, contributing to the aviation industry’s broader sustainability efforts.
The deal builds on a previous memorandum of understanding signed in 2022, under which TotalEnergies committed to supplying 800,000 tonnes of SAF to the airline group. This new partnership underscores the growing importance of SAF in the aviation sector’s transition to greener practices.
Air France-KLM has been a global leader in the adoption of SAF. In 2022, the airline group accounted for 17% of global SAF usage, maintaining a strong position with 16% in 2023. By 2030, the airline is targeting a 30% reduction in CO2 emissions per passenger kilometre compared with 2019 levels.
“This agreement with TotalEnergies demonstrates our continued commitment to sustainable aviation,” said Benjamin Smith, CEO of Air France-KLM. “SAF is crucial for achieving our carbon reduction goals, and partnerships like this are essential to driving the industry’s transition toward greener operations.”
The SAF supplied by TotalEnergies will be used across Air France-KLM’s global network, including flights departing from France, the Netherlands, and other European countries. This partnership also aligns with global efforts to meet international climate goals and reduce the environmental impact of air travel.