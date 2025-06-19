Wizz Air Reopens Suceava Base With 8 New Routes

Wizz Air reopens Suceava base this winter, marking a major milestone in the airline’s Romanian operations. Starting in December 2025, the low-cost carrier will offer eight new routes from Suceava “Ștefan cel Mare” International Airport to destinations across Europe, making travel more accessible and affordable for passengers in northern Romania.
With the return of its operational base, Wizz Air has allocated two Airbus A321neo aircraft to Suceava. This move adds over 169,000 new seats to the market for the upcoming winter season. Flights will connect Suceava to cities such as Bologna, Milan Bergamo, Venice, Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden, Birmingham, Larnaca, Brussels Charleroi, and Vienna.
The new routes begin launching from 15 December 2025, with Vienna service starting even earlier on 30 September. Flights will operate two to four times weekly, and one-way fares start as low as RON 79, depending on the route.
This expansion brings Wizz Air’s total Suceava network to 13 direct connections to six countries, giving travelers a wider range of options for business, leisure, or visiting family abroad.
Mauro Peneda, Managing Director of Wizz Air Malta, emphasized the importance of this reopening during a press conference in Suceava. He highlighted the airline’s commitment to offering ultra-low fares and strengthening connectivity from regional hubs like Suceava. The new routes are expected to increase tourism, stimulate the local economy, and serve Romania’s diaspora by improving travel access to and from home.
The reopening of the base is also a result of infrastructure improvements at Suceava Airport. According to Gheorghe Șoldan, President of Suceava County Council, recent investments in runway systems, terminal upgrades, and the airport’s expansion strategy are now paying off. These efforts aim to elevate Suceava to one of the top three airports in Romania.
Since beginning operations in Suceava in 2016, Wizz Air has transported over 3 million passengers from the region. As the airline approaches a decade of service here, it continues to play a vital role in connecting Romania with the rest of Europe.
This winter, Wizz Air will operate 192 routes from 13 airports across Romania, utilizing a fleet of 43 aircraft. The Suceava base reopening reinforces the airline’s long-term strategy to expand its footprint in Eastern Europe while offering travelers affordable access to exciting destinations.