Orient Express Corinthian Marks New Era in Eco-Luxury Cruising

Eco-luxury cruising steps into a bold new chapter with the float-out of Orient Express Corinthian, the world’s largest sailing yacht, which officially touched water for the first time on June 16, 2025, in Saint-Nazaire, France.
After four and a half months of structural assembly, the groundbreaking vessel transitioned from construction to outfitting at the renowned Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard. This pivotal moment marks a new stage in the yacht’s journey, as it moves from steel frameworks to final details of craftsmanship, systems integration, and interior design.
At 722 feet long and built from 14 massive structural blocks, Orient Express Corinthian is a blend of scale, innovation, and artistry. Its elegant silhouette is crowned by three towering balestrons, supporting over 16,000 square feet of rigid sails. But this yacht is not just about size—it’s about pushing boundaries in sustainability and experience.
Orient Express Corinthian is the first sailing yacht to be powered by the SolidSail propulsion system, supported by a hybrid engine running on liquefied natural gas (LNG). Together, they allow for near-zero-emission cruising. An onboard AI system helps detect floating objects and marine life, helping reduce the risk of collisions. Dynamic positioning also eliminates the need for anchors, preserving seabeds along its routes.
The luxury continues inside. Designed by architect Maxime d’Angeac, the yacht’s interiors take inspiration from the golden age of ocean liners and classic rail travel, brought into the present with a sleek, modern feel. French artisans have contributed to everything from woodwork to decorative elements, creating a space that feels more like a palace than a ship.
The vessel will host 54 suites ranging from 485 to 2,476 square feet, each with either a private terrace or grand window views, offering an exceptional sense of space and comfort at sea.
Onboard dining will be led by multi-Michelin-starred chef Yannick Alléno, who also serves as executive chef for the iconic Orient Express train. Five restaurants and private dining spaces will deliver a gourmet experience rarely seen on the water.
From May to October 2026, Orient Express Corinthian will offer 27 distinct itineraries throughout the Mediterranean and Adriatic, ranging from two to fourteen nights. Each voyage will follow wind patterns to reduce fuel consumption and provide a true sailing experience. After the summer season, the yacht will cross the Atlantic to explore the Caribbean.
Her sister ship, Orient Express Olympian, is scheduled to launch in 2027, expanding the company’s move from historic rails to legendary sails.
This is not just a cruise—it’s a movement toward elegant, conscious travel on the open sea.