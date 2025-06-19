Red Wings Unveils Retro-Inspired Uniforms for Cabin Crew

Russian airline Red Wings has introduced a new uniform for its flight attendants, blending functionality with retro style. The collection features 21 wardrobe items tailored for different weather conditions and seasons. The clothing is water-resistant and designed for ease of movement, helping reduce fatigue even on long-haul flights.
The design takes inspiration from the 1950s era of jet aviation, when air travel became widely accessible and glamorous. The uniform upgrade aligns with Red Wings’ strategy to expand its route network and enhance service quality.
For Women:
A red dress paired with a comfortable blazer
A miniature Red Wings logo
Low-heeled shoes for comfort
Dominant use of the airline’s signature red, symbolizing energy and boldness
For Men:
A casual-style suit in muted tones
A sky-blue shirt, inspired by the color of the morning sky
Red Wings ranks among Russia’s top ten airlines and operates a fleet of 27 modern aircraft, primarily SJ-100s and Tu-204/214s, produced by enterprises under the Rostec State Corporation.