LOT Launches New Direct Flights from Warsaw to Thessaloniki

Polish airline LOT has just launched a new route to Thessaloniki, a sun-soaked Greek city known for its rich history and Mediterranean charm.
During the summer season, passengers can enjoy daily flights:
Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays – departure from Warsaw at 14:10
Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays – departure at 9:40
Return flights from Thessaloniki are scheduled for:
18:25 (on days with 14:10 departures from Warsaw)
13:55 (on days with 9:40 departures)
In winter, the route will operate four times a week:
Mondays and Thursdays at 14:10
Wednesdays and Sundays at 9:45
Return flights from Thessaloniki will leave at 18:25 and 14:00, respectively.
This new connection not only enhances access to one of Greece’s most beautiful regions but also brings year-round vacation and city break opportunities closer than ever.