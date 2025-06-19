web analytics
LOT Polish Airlines

LOT Launches New Direct Flights from Warsaw to Thessaloniki

Polish airline LOT has just launched a new route to Thessaloniki, a sun-soaked Greek city known for its rich history and Mediterranean charm.

During the summer season, passengers can enjoy daily flights:

Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays – departure from Warsaw at 14:10

Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays – departure at 9:40

Return flights from Thessaloniki are scheduled for:

18:25 (on days with 14:10 departures from Warsaw)

13:55 (on days with 9:40 departures)

In winter, the route will operate four times a week:

Mondays and Thursdays at 14:10

Wednesdays and Sundays at 9:45

Return flights from Thessaloniki will leave at 18:25 and 14:00, respectively.

This new connection not only enhances access to one of Greece’s most beautiful regions but also brings year-round vacation and city break opportunities closer than ever.

