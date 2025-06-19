Lufthansa Baggage Collection Available in the Greater Cologne Area

Lufthansa is further expanding its innovative baggage collection and check-in service for its passengers. In cooperation with its technology partner ‘Airportr’, Lufthansa already offers this convenient service to all travelers departing from Frankfurt. As of today, the service is also available to passengers traveling to Frankfurt Airport by train from the Cologne and Siegburg/Bonn areas. In addition, travelers with Discover Airlines can now also enjoy this innovation – both in the Frankfurt and Cologne areas.
The idea is simple and convenient: passengers can have their suitcases and luggage collected from their home or hotel. The luggage is sealed, brought securely to the airport and checked in there. Travelers receive real-time updates via a personalized tracking link and a digital baggage tag receipt. Passengers can travel to the airport conveniently and without heavy luggage and go straight to the security checkpoint – they only collect their checked baggage at their destination.
The convenient premium service saves time, is comfortable and makes travel easier, especially by public transport.
Interested guests can book the offer via https://www.lufthansa.com/de/de/prepare-for-your-trip/baggage up to 36 hours before departure. The service has been available to customers from the greater Frankfurt, Mannheim, Heidelberg, Hanau, Aschaffenburg, Wiesbaden, Mainz, Darmstadt and Bensheim areas since February.