Destination by Hyatt Brand Debuts in Greece

Hyatt Hotels Corporation today celebrated the opening of Zélia Halkidiki, an adults-only resort curated to offer guests an authentic and elevated Greek experience. As the first Destination by Hyatt-branded property in Greece, the opening reflects the growth momentum of the brand in one of Europe’s most sought-after travel destinations.
Located in the picturesque region of northern Greece, known for its crystal-clear waters, pine-fringed beaches and laid-back atmosphere, Zélia Halkidiki is perfectly suited for guests looking to slow down and unwind. The resort is nestled on a serene hillside surrounded by olive groves and near several local attractions including, Nea Moudania, the vibrant coastal destination known for its fresh seafood and beautiful beaches, and Afytos Village, a small seaside village characterized by its traditional stone houses, cobblestone streets and panoramic vistas of the Toroneos Gulf.
Commenting on the opening, Peter Norman, SVP Owners Relations EAME at Hyatt, said, “We are thrilled to welcome this exceptional hotel into our growing European portfolio, which perfectly reflects the essence of the Destination by Hyatt brand through its celebration of the unique spirit of Greece and its breathtaking natural surroundings. The opening represents a significant milestone in our strategic expansion in Europe, reinforcing our commitment to offering authentic, immersive experiences in the destinations that resonate most with our guests.”
Barefoot luxury meets boho chic design
Zélia Halkidiki offers 104 exceptional guestrooms and suites, thoughtfully designed with a palette of beige, olive green and deep gray inspired by the surrounding landscape. Natural materials such as raw wood, textured rock and organic finishes echo the natural beauty of Halkidiki, creating spaces that feel both grounded and effortlessly refined. Custom-made furniture reflects the unique blend of contemporary minimalism and earthy textures found throughout the guestrooms, combining comfort and elegance in complete harmony. Guests can enjoy sweeping sea views whilst making use of in-room amenities including a 55-inch smart TV, revitalizing rain shower and Le Labo toiletries.
Embracing diverse culinary traditions
The hotel offers a curated selection of dining experiences designed to cater to a variety of tastes while showcasing quality ingredients and diverse culinary traditions. Mesogaea allows guests to explore a range of Mediterranean dishes with an emphasis on fresh, seasonal ingredients, while Shizen blends Japanese and Peruvian flavors, offering a contemporary fusion menu in a refined setting. Set in the property’s on-site olive grove, Syntrofi boasts a farm-to-table dining experiencing inspired by the hotel’s vegetable garden, with its menu reflecting in-season produce. For those looking to dine more leisurely, the Zest poolside restaurant focuses on authentic Greek cuisine with a menu built around traditional recipes and regional ingredients.
Tranquil wellness facilities
The serene spa amenities available at the hotel are designed to be an oasis for relaxation and rejuvenation. Facilities include a heated indoor pool and jetted bathtub, soothing sensory showers and a quiet room, while tranquil treatment rooms provide a holistic menu of services for guests to unwind and recharge. Outdoor swimming pools, including the relaxing Hebe infinity pool and energetic Zest pool, encourage a deeper connection with nature.
Guests are also welcome to partake in daily yoga and Pilates sessions, with reformers available for curated sessions, as well as weekly cinema nights under the stars, held in the tranquillity of the hotel’s olive grove.
“Zélia Halkidiki has been carefully curated to reflect the essence of Greek culture, and I am delighted to be welcoming guests to our first Destination by Hyatt branded hotel in the region,” said Giorgos Peroutseas, General Manager, Zélia Halkidiki. “Every detail of the hotel has been designed to offer guests an authentic, elevated experience rooted in place and purpose and it is the ideal retreat for those seeking to unwind and reconnect.”
“We are thrilled that the hotel will join the Destination by Hyatt brand, known for its exceptional service and unique destinations. We strive to offer an unforgettable experience, offering guests a truly enjoyable stay in one of Greece’s most beautiful locations”, said Anais Karagianni of Zelos Capital Partners, owners of Zelia Halkidiki.