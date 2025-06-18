Marriott to Add 50+ Hotels Across Africa by 2027

Marriott International is set to expand its Africa portfolio with over 50 new hotels by 2027, adding more than 9,000 rooms across the continent. This major move comes as part of the company’s ongoing strategy to strengthen its presence in key and emerging African markets, responding to increasing demand for high-quality travel experiences.
Already operating nearly 150 properties in 20 African countries, Marriott plans to enter five new markets: Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar, and Mauritania. The expansion reflects a broader transformation across Africa’s tourism sector, fueled by infrastructure upgrades, new flight routes, and growing interest in both luxury and adventure travel.
Marriott’s growth will focus on its luxury, premium, and select-service brands, with a particular push in countries like Tanzania, Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, and Nigeria. These five nations alone account for over half of the upcoming openings in the next two years. Many of the new projects will involve hotel conversions and adaptive reuse developments, representing more than 30 percent of planned additions.
In North Africa, Egypt and Morocco will lead growth efforts. Marriott plans to introduce Aloft Hotels to the continent with the opening of Aloft Ghazala Bay on Egypt’s North Coast in 2027. Morocco will see the debut of AC Hotels by Marriott in Casablanca that same year.
Meanwhile, East Africa is attracting attention for its adventure-focused travel opportunities. Marriott has six safari lodges and camps planned through 2027, building on the successful launch of JW Marriott Masai Mara Lodge in Kenya in 2023. This year, travelers can look forward to the openings of The Ritz-Carlton, Masai Mara Safari Camp and Mapito Safari Camp, Serengeti, Autograph Collection in Tanzania. Marriott’s portfolio in Tanzania is expected to more than double, while Kenya will add five more hotels, including the country’s first Courtyard by Marriott locations in Nairobi.
West Africa remains a key area for Marriott’s select-service offerings. Nigeria is the top growth market in the region, with six more properties set to open by 2027. Among them is Courtyard by Marriott Abuja, scheduled within the next two years. Cape Verde, Côte d’Ivoire, and Mauritania will also welcome their first Marriott properties during this period.
South and Central Africa will continue steady growth, with South Africa—Marriott’s largest African market—gaining additions to its Autograph Collection, including Morea House in Cape Town and a lodge in Kruger National Park. The company also plans to debut in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar, and Cameroon, expanding its footprint even further.
This ambitious expansion signals Marriott’s confidence in Africa’s travel future. With new hotels in diverse destinations—from beach resorts to safari lodges—travelers across the globe may soon find more reasons to explore Africa.