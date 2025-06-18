Hilton Brings International Hotel Brands to Angola, Benin, and Beyond

Hilton is expanding its international hotel brands into new territories across Africa, including Angola and Benin, as part of a major growth plan that will see more than 100 new hotels open on the continent. This move will nearly triple Hilton’s presence in Africa, bringing its total number of hotels to over 160 and creating an estimated 18,000 jobs in the process.
The expansion signals Hilton’s strong belief in Africa’s tourism and business potential. New signings include properties in ten countries, many of which will welcome their first-ever Hilton-branded hotels. The development spans luxury, lifestyle, and midscale hotel categories, offering something for every type of traveler.
Hilton’s Angola Debut
Hilton is entering Angola with three new properties. In Luanda, the Hilton Luanda Hotel Godinho will open in 2027 along a scenic beachfront, offering 220 rooms, ocean views, dining venues, and over 1,000 square meters of event space. Also in Luanda, the Hilton Garden Inn Luanda Airport is expected in 2028, conveniently located near Antonio Agostinho Neto International Airport and key business districts. It will include 200 rooms, a rooftop bar, and fitness facilities.
In Cabinda, the DoubleTree by Hilton Cabinda Futila Residences will bring a residential-style offering with 290 apartments and villas. With a natural lake, a restaurant, and a pool, the hotel will cater to long-stay guests and leisure travelers alike when it opens in 2026.
A Landmark Project in Benin
Hilton Cotonou, a key signing in partnership with the Republic of Benin, marks the group’s official entry into the West African country. Opening in 2028, the 233-room hotel will rise along the Boulevard de la Marina, close to government buildings and embassies. It will offer dining options, a spa, pools, and extensive meeting space, helping Benin position itself as a destination for international conferences and upscale tourism.
New Horizons in Madagascar
Hilton is also making a comeback in Madagascar, signing two hotels in the capital city, Antananarivo. Hilton Antananarivo will include 170 rooms, a spa, and a ballroom. A second property, Hilton Garden Inn Antananarivo, will open as part of a mixed-use complex in 2027, offering 120 rooms for both business and leisure guests.
Growing Footprint Across Africa
Beyond these milestones, Hilton is expanding into Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Morocco. Highlights include the Wave Hotel Abuja Jabi (Curio Collection by Hilton), Hilton Lagos Ikeja, and a Hilton Garden Inn in Kano—each strategically placed to serve both corporate and leisure markets.
The company also recently opened new properties in Cape Town and Addis Ababa, with more launches scheduled in Accra, Fes, and Zanzibar.
With this aggressive expansion, Hilton continues to bring international hospitality standards to Africa, while investing in local communities and tourism infrastructure.