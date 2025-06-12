Air India Boeing 787 Crashes Near Ahmedabad Minutes After Takeoff

Air India faced a tragic incident on Thursday afternoon when its Boeing 787 flight crashed just minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad. Various media outlets report differing information about the number of passengers on board. ANI states that there were 242 passengers on the plane, while The Times of India claims the number was 290.
There are also conflicting reports about the flight’s destination: Reuters reports the aircraft was headed to Birmingham, whereas India Today says the final destination was London.
Images and reports from local media showed thick black smoke billowing from the crash site, while emergency services worked swiftly to evacuate people and manage the rescue efforts. Ambulances and fire services were dispatched promptly to the scene, as the Indian Minister of Aviation raised the alert level to its highest to coordinate rescue operations.
Authorities have not yet released detailed information about casualties or survivors, but the severity of the crash has prompted immediate investigations.