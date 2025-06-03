Icelandair and Air India Partner for Seamless Iceland–India Flights

Iceland–India flights are getting a major upgrade as Icelandair and Air India announce a new codeshare partnership designed to create smoother travel between the two nations. The agreement, unveiled on June 2, 2025, during the 81st IATA Annual General Meeting in New Delhi, expands access across 15 major cities in India and Europe.
Through this strategic alliance, passengers can now enjoy easier connections, coordinated schedules, and unified baggage allowances, all while exploring some of the world’s most unique destinations. The partnership aims to improve both leisure and business travel, while also enhancing trade and tourism ties between Iceland and India.
Under the new arrangement, Air India will place its “AI” flight code on Icelandair-operated services from Reykjavík (KEF) to major European hubs such as London Heathrow, Gatwick, Frankfurt, Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Milan, and Zurich. This means Indian travelers can book a single itinerary from their home cities to Iceland, with smooth layovers in Europe.
At the same time, Icelandair will expand its footprint into India by placing its “FI” code on Air India-operated flights between Delhi and key European gateways including Amsterdam, Paris, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, and London Heathrow. Connections from Mumbai to Frankfurt and London Heathrow will also fall under the agreement.
The partnership is pending final regulatory approvals, but both airlines expect codeshare routes to be available for sale soon via their official websites and travel agencies.
Bogi Nils Bogason, President and CEO of Icelandair, called the deal a “significant milestone,” highlighting the opportunity to offer North American and European customers new travel experiences in India. “It will connect Iceland to Air India’s extensive network, allowing us to introduce what Iceland has to offer to their customers.”
Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director of Air India, emphasized the broader impact of the alliance. “By combining our strengths, we are creating a seamless bridge between India’s vibrant destinations and Iceland’s extraordinary landscapes,” he said. The move supports Air India’s larger goal of building global partnerships while offering Icelandair passengers access to India’s cultural and geographic variety.
As global air travel rebounds, this codeshare strengthens both airlines’ international reach. It also positions Reykjavík as an emerging stopover hub for passengers traveling between India and North America.