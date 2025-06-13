Tata Group Announces Compensation to Victims’ Families

Tata Group, parent company of Air India, has announced a compensation of ₹10 million (approximately USD 118,000) for the families of each of the 241 people who lost their lives in the accident.
Flight 171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, was en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick when it crashed shortly after takeoff on Wednesday afternoon. The aircraft carried 230 passengers and 12 crew members. According to Air India, there was only one survivor.
The crash caused significant damage when the plane collided with the BJ Medical College hostel in Ahmedabad. The All India Medical Association has reported at least 50 injuries among those on the ground.
In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Tata Group expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy:
“No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured.”
Beyond compensation for the bereaved families, Tata Group has pledged to cover all medical expenses for the injured and assist in rebuilding the damaged BJ Medical College hostel.
Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing. Authorities have not yet released details on potential mechanical failure or other contributing factors.