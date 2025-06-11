New Helsinki to Toronto Flights Begin May 2026 with Finnair

Finnair is expanding its transatlantic network with the launch of new direct flights from Helsinki to Toronto, starting in May 2026. This exciting addition marks the airline’s first return to Canada in over a decade, reconnecting Europe with one of North America’s most dynamic cities.
Beginning on 4 May 2026, the new service will operate three times per week—on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Sundays—using Finnair’s modern Airbus A330 aircraft. Passengers can choose from Business Class, Premium Economy, or Economy for their journey across the Atlantic.
Flights will leave Helsinki at 16:50 and arrive in Toronto at 18:35 local time, just under nine hours later. The return leg departs Toronto Pearson at 23:40, arriving in Finland the following afternoon at 14:45.
Toronto, Canada’s largest city, draws millions of global visitors each year. From its iconic skyline—dominated by the CN Tower—to its lively neighborhoods and diverse food culture, it offers a little bit of everything. Known as a global hub for business, finance, arts, and entertainment, the city also boasts access to world-class attractions like Niagara Falls, located just a short drive away.
This launch adds to Finnair’s already extensive offering across Europe, Asia, and North America. The airline recently announced another new route to Alta, Norway, nicknamed the “City of Northern Lights,” which will begin service in March 2026.
Anssi Partanen, Finnair Market Director for the UK & Ireland, shared the airline’s excitement about returning to the Canadian market:
“As we look ahead to 2026, we are excited to be re-adding Canada to our extensive network, with the addition of flights between Helsinki and Toronto from May next year.”
He noted that Canada is fast becoming a top long-haul destination for European travelers and that the new route will serve both business and leisure passengers well.
For travelers based in Finland or transiting through Helsinki, the new service offers a smooth and scenic way to explore the energy of Toronto and the natural beauty of its surrounding areas. For Canadians, it opens the door to Nordic adventures in Helsinki and beyond, with easy connections to other parts of Europe and Asia via Finnair’s hub.
This new route promises to be more than just a convenient flight—it’s a bridge between two cultures, landscapes, and travel experiences.