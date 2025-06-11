Emirates Launches Free Coach Service for Economy Flyers at Clark Airport

Emirates coach service is now offering a seamless new option for Economy Class travelers flying to and from Clark International Airport (CRK) in the Philippines. Starting today, the complimentary coach will connect the airport in Pampanga with Trinoma in Quezon City—bringing convenience and accessibility to Emirates passengers across Metro Manila.
The service is exclusively available to Emirates Economy Class customers holding a valid flight ticket with a ticket number that begins with 176. With pickup and drop-off points at the New Genesis P2P Trinoma Bus Terminal and Clark International Airport, the new coach route simplifies the travel experience for those heading north of the capital.
To use the service, passengers must book a seat at least 48 hours before their flight. Only those with a confirmed coach reservation and valid Emirates ticket will be allowed to board. Walk-ins or last-minute requests are not permitted, making advance planning essential.
When purchasing flight tickets on emirates.com, travelers should enter Trinoma (TRP) as their departure or arrival city to ensure the coach ride is added automatically. Those booking through Emirates offices or travel agents should request the same—having the Trinoma coach included on their ticket before it is issued.
The initiative is part of Emirates’ continued effort to improve the flying experience for its Filipino customers, especially those based in the Greater Manila Area who might otherwise face long or difficult journeys to reach Clark. The airline sees the new coach as a practical way to ease travel for its Economy passengers, making trips to and from the airport less stressful and more efficient.
Clark International Airport, located about 80 kilometers from Metro Manila, has become a growing hub for international and regional travel. Emirates operates flights from Clark to its global hub in Dubai, offering onward connections to over 140 destinations worldwide.
By providing a dedicated, free coach option between Quezon City and Clark, Emirates is helping travelers reduce transit time and costs—making flying more accessible for budget-conscious passengers.
This new service also aligns with Emirates’ ongoing strategy to strengthen its presence in the Philippines. From the new Emirates World Store in Bonifacio Global City to enhanced flight services, the airline continues to build deeper connections with Filipino travelers.