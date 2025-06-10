Radisson Hotel Group Leads Sustainable Hospitality with Innovative Closed-Loop Recycling for Amenities

Radisson Hotel Group is advancing its responsible business goals by launching an innovative closed-loop recycling approach for hotel bulk liquid amenities in key markets, including India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. This large-scale initiative is a core part of the Group’s wider commitment to significantly reducing single-use plastic waste, fostering a circular and local economy, and providing more sustainable stays for its guests.
This pioneering approach ensures that used bulk amenity bottles are not simply discarded. Instead, they are collected, any remaining liquids are carefully extracted and recycled, and the packaging itself is recycled and repurposed. This circular economy model not only builds a more sustainable supply chain but also plays a significant role in reducing plastic pollution. For instance, in India, Radisson Hotel Group has set up this closed-loop system by partnering with a network of eleven recycling centers across the country. These partners collect amenity waste from hotels, sort and clean the materials, and then transform them into raw materials. To ensure transparency and accountability, the entire process is fully documented and regularly audited, providing complete traceability for this closed-loop system.
Furthermore, as part of its commitment to the Hotel Sustainability Basics program, Radisson Hotel Group is actively replacing single-use bathroom amenities with bulk amenity dispensers. Currently, 91% of its hotels already use soap dispensers in public washrooms. The Group aims to complete the rollout of reusable soap dispensers across its entire portfolio by the end of 2025. This ambitious goal is expected to eliminate 57 million miniature amenity bottles annually and reduce related plastic use by almost 500 tons.
Beyond liquid amenities, Radisson Hotel Group has also eliminated single-use plastic from all dry bathroom amenities. These items are now packaged with environmentally responsible alternatives. For example, stone paper, which is made from calcium carbonate bonded with high-density polyethylene resin, has replaced traditional cellulose-based paper. This is combined with soybean oil ink for printing. Additionally, FSC Cardboard, sourced from recycling efforts and responsibly managed forests, is used for other packaging. The dry amenities themselves now utilize PSM materials, which are made from plant starches like corn and potatoes combined with plastic fillers such as polypropylene. This comprehensive step aligns with the Group’s ongoing efforts to minimize its environmental footprint while maintaining its premium “Yes I Can” service standards.
“We are committed to leading sustainability in the industry and reducing single-use plastic waste across our operations,” stated Inge Huijbrechts, Chief Sustainability and Security Officer at Radisson Hotel Group. “We make it easy for guests to experience sustainable stays, expressed by the verification on Hotel Sustainability Basics or a recognized eco-label certification. After food & beverage, amenities are the biggest portion of a typical hotel’s scope 3 emissions. With the closed loop recycling and the dry amenities free of single-use plastic, we work at substantially reducing these scope 3 emissions, en route to our Net Zero 2050 target.”
The launch of these responsible bathroom amenities is an integral part of Radisson Hotel Group’s broader sustainability strategy. It also directly addresses guest preferences, as a recent survey revealed that 75% of global travelers desire more sustainable travel choices, and 43%