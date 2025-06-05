Cosmos Hotel Group and Abrau-Durso Open Wine-Themed Suite in Omsk

The Cosmos Hotel Group, Russia’s leading federal hotel operator, and Abrau-Durso, the country’s top sparkling wine producer, have launched a unique wine-themed suite at the Cosmos Omsk Hotel 4*. This new partnership brings an innovative concept of “rest with taste” to travelers visiting the Siberian region.
The Abrau Club room, opening its doors in June 2025, offers a spacious 40-square-meter, two-room suite with stunning views of the Irtysh River. The suite’s design is a creative collaboration with artist Alexey Apish, whose panoramic murals showcase Lake Abrau’s lush green hills and sparkling water, symbolizing the region’s famous wine heritage. Decorative accents, like bubble-inspired elements, pay homage to Abrau-Durso’s celebrated sparkling wines, creating an atmosphere that blends art, nature, and luxury.
This carefully crafted space offers guests an immersive experience that transports them from the heart of Siberia to the sun-soaked vineyards of the Black Sea coast. For guests staying two nights or longer, the hotel offers special perks, including a welcome gift and membership in the exclusive Abrau Club loyalty program.
Choosing Omsk as the launch point was strategic. As a key city in Siberia, Omsk intersects cultural traditions, business activity, and growing tourism potential, making it a perfect setting for this unique collaboration. The Cosmos Omsk Hotel is a prominent location in the region and represents Cosmos Hotel Group’s expanding presence across Russia.
Alexander Biba, President of Cosmos Hotel Group, emphasized the significance of the partnership: “The opening of the Abrau Club theme room is not just a design project, but a unique partnership between two leading brands that combine experience in hospitality and winemaking. We have created a space that allows guests to experience the atmosphere of one of Russia’s most unique resorts—Abrau-Durso—without leaving their room.”
Elena Zaritskaya, General Director of PJSC Abrau-Durso, echoed the excitement about the project’s future: “We are glad that this debut took place with the support of leading professionals in the Russian hotel industry. This is just the beginning of a fruitful cooperation with Cosmos Hotel Group, and we look forward to many more successful projects.”
The Cosmos Hotel Group’s portfolio now includes 39 hotels in 25 cities, ranging from urban 3-star accommodations to luxurious 5-star resorts. Abrau-Durso, founded in 1870 by decree of Emperor Alexander II, remains Russia’s largest producer of sparkling and still wines and is renowned for its deep roots in Russian culture and tourism. The Abrau-Durso Tourism Center attracts about 600,000 visitors annually, offering a variety of experiences including enogastronomy, festivals, and sports.
The Abrau Club suite at Cosmos Omsk Hotel represents an exciting fusion of Russian hospitality and viticulture, promising guests an unforgettable stay enriched with taste, culture, and comfort.