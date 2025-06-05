Lufthansa Launches Free Messaging on Long-Haul Flights

Lufthansa has introduced free messaging on its long-haul flights, giving passengers the freedom to stay connected while flying between continents. The new service allows unlimited texting using popular apps, even including photo sharing, at no extra cost—no matter which travel class you’re in.
This move brings Lufthansa in line with a growing number of global carriers that are enhancing onboard digital services. The airline is now making it easier for travelers to stay in touch with family, friends, and colleagues during long journeys across oceans and continents.
The free messaging service is available on intercontinental flights and is supported by Mastercard. Passengers can use their own smartphones or tablets to send and receive messages via apps they already use—such as WhatsApp, iMessage, or Facebook Messenger.
Using the service is simple. Travelers just need to log in to the onboard FlyNet portal. They can sign in using a Miles & More service card number or a Lufthansa Group Travel ID email address. For those who don’t yet have an account, it’s easy to register during the flight and start chatting within minutes.
The addition of free messaging is another step in Lufthansa’s ongoing efforts to enhance passenger experience across all travel classes. It reflects a broader industry trend toward offering more value and flexibility in-flight, particularly in digital connectivity.