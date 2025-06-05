New direct flights from Mumbai to Tashkent by IndiGo are set to launch on August 1, 2025, adding a fresh connection between India’s financial capital and Uzbekistan’s historic capital. The route will be operated four times a week, offering travelers a convenient and affordable way to explore Central Asia.
IndiGo, India’s largest airline by fleet size and number of regular flights, continues to expand its international network. This new service comes nearly two years after the carrier first entered the Uzbekistan market with a Delhi–Tashkent route, which began operations in September 2023.
Flights on the new Mumbai–Tashkent route will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, using Airbus A320 aircraft. The frequency and aircraft size suggest IndiGo is targeting both leisure and business travelers who want consistent, efficient service between the two cities.
The launch of this route is especially significant because Mumbai—formerly known as Bombay—is not just one of the most populous cities in the world but also a global hub for entertainment, finance, fashion, and trade. Sitting along India’s western coast by the Arabian Sea, it serves as the beating heart of Bollywood and one of Asia’s most dynamic urban centers.
For travelers from Tashkent and beyond, Mumbai offers a gateway to India’s cultural richness, vibrant street life, and booming economy. Meanwhile, for Indian tourists and business professionals, Tashkent presents a unique mix of Silk Road-era architecture, modern city life, and historic landmarks nestled in Central Asia.