IndiGo Launches First U.S. Codeshares with Delta, KLM, and Virgin Atlantic

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, is taking a major step toward becoming a global carrier with the launch of its first U.S. codeshare partnerships. The airline announced that it will codeshare with Delta Air Lines and KLM on flights between the U.S. and Canada from Amsterdam, as well as with Virgin Atlantic for U.S. codeshares from Manchester, England. This move marks IndiGo’s initial entry into the highly competitive North American market and signals the beginning of its expansion beyond India and neighboring regions.
IndiGo’s new partnerships are a crucial part of its plans to extend long-haul operations, which officially start on July 1 with the launch of flights between Mumbai and Manchester, followed by Mumbai to Amsterdam on July 2. These routes represent the airline’s first ventures into long-haul flying, currently operated with leased Boeing 787 Dreamliners. IndiGo plans to expand its long-haul footprint with eight additional cities in the next year, including London, Copenhagen, and Athens.
The codeshare agreements enable passengers to book seamless journeys with IndiGo and its partners, making it easier to connect between India, Europe, and North America. While these initial codeshares are limited in scope, industry leaders see potential for deeper cooperation between IndiGo and the transatlantic joint venture alliance that includes Delta, Virgin Atlantic, and Air France-KLM.
At a recent press conference during the International Air Transport Association’s Annual General Meeting, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers described the opportunity as “immense.” He highlighted that IndiGo already codeshares with Air France, KLM, and Virgin Atlantic on over 30 domestic Indian routes, providing a strong foundation for these new international partnerships.
Delta’s CEO Ed Bastian added that while the airline currently has no plans for a formal joint venture with IndiGo, it remains a possibility in the future. Delta is also planning to return to India, a key market the airline briefly served before the pandemic disrupted its New York to Mumbai route.
IndiGo’s ambitions go beyond codeshares. The airline has ordered 30 Airbus A350 aircraft, expected to start arriving in 2027, which will enable IndiGo to operate its own widebody long-haul flights, including eventual direct India-to-U.S. services. Currently, its fleet expansion and new partnerships are laying the groundwork for a global network to compete with established international carriers.
This strategic push is part of IndiGo’s rapid growth. Starting as a low-cost domestic airline 18 years ago, it now flies to 41 international destinations, with plans to add 10 more in the coming year. The new U.S. codeshares open exciting new doors for travelers in India and abroad, linking three major hubs in Europe and the U.K. with North America through seamless travel experiences.
As of June 2025, Delta operates flights from Amsterdam to eight U.S. cities, KLM flies to 14 U.S. destinations and five in Canada, while Virgin Atlantic serves four U.S. cities from Amsterdam. The upcoming IndiGo codeshare launches will strengthen these connections and further integrate the carrier into global aviation networks.