Miraval Resorts & Spas Unveils Luxury Residences as Part of the Upcoming Opening of Miraval The Red Sea

Miraval Resorts & Spas, in collaboration with Red Sea Global, announces the launch of Miraval The Red Sea Residences. This collection of only twenty exclusive beach villas is designed for holistic living with a dedicated focus on wellbeing and life in balance.
With plans to launch in late 2025, the residences will debut alongside the highly anticipated Miraval The Red Sea, the brand’s first full-service, adults-only (18+) resort outside of the United States, marking a significant milestone in the brand’s legacy of redefining the intersection between luxury hospitality, personalized wellbeing, and purposeful living.
Marking the brand’s newest residential offering, this extraordinary development represents a new, global chapter for the Miraval Resorts & Spas brand, bringing its signature blend of mindfulness, luxury and intentional living to the shores of Shura Island on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Coast. Nestled on a pristine white sand cove with mangrove forests stretching out to the sea, residents will experience private oasis rooted in integrated wellbeing in the comfort of their home.
Designed by the award-winning Foster + Partners, the twenty beach villas are situated on the shore as lightly and naturally as driftwood. Each fully furnished, one-to-four bedroom residence ranging in size up to 5,000+ square feet, feature spacious living and dining areas, expansive terraces, and private swimming pools. With interiors by the globally renowned Rockwell Group, inspiration was taken from the natural world in form and texture, bestowing each residence with understated elegance enriched by the opulence of nature. Spacious and organic, embracing the beach, sea, and sky, each villa is a secluded sanctuary offering special access to this exclusive resort.
Residents will enjoy ease of ownership where needs are met with dedicated residential services at the ready. Offering an exceptional peace of mind, focused on comfort and privacy, along with tailored experiences. Whether in-residence or away- ensuring every detail of their villa is always well looked after and maintained. Time at home is geared towards life exploration and unparalleled moments to cherish for true well living. For those seeking a rejuvenating year-round retreat within the vibrant Shura Island community, Miraval The Red Sea Residences offer access to wellbeing activities designed to foster self-care, balance, and mindful living. A private host dedicated to each villa will support residents and their guests with creating personalized itineraries and selecting life-enhancing moments from the extensive menu of signature treatments and innovative wellbeing programs that pay homage to the rich local culture and heritage of the Middle East.
Complementary to the exclusive community of twenty beach villas, Miraval The Red Sea will feature 160 suites and guestrooms seamlessly integrated into the pristine landscape of Shura Island. Anchored by the Life in Balance Spa, a 40,000-square foot haven, with 39 indoor and outdoor treatment rooms, Miraval The Red Sea is the largest spa on the island and offers a serene sanctuary designed to inspire relaxation, restore balance, and elevate wellbeing.
Miraval The Red Sea forms an integral part of The Red Sea Project, one of the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism developments. Expected to become the Kingdom’s premier international leisure destination, this luxury destination is committed to preserving and actively enhancing the natural environment, which spans 10,800 square miles. Boasting 124 miles of pristine coastline and an archipelago of more than 90 untouched islands, dormant volcanoes, desert, mountains, and a wide variety of wildlife, the destination is rapidly becoming one of the world’s most sought-after locations. Residents can access their private property from the dedicated international airport, Red Sea International.
“It is an honor to celebrate 30 years of the Miraval brand’s transformative wellbeing and life-enriching moments on a global stage through Miraval The Red Sea and its residences,” said Juan Paolo Alfonso, General Manager, Miraval The Red Sea. “The launch of Miraval The Red Sea not only represents our first Miraval-branded development outside of the United States, but our latest foray into branded residences that offer a rare opportunity to invest in a sanctuary dedicated to a life of wellbeing and intention.”
Hyatt is redefining branded residences with experiences shared by comfort, care and connection. The branded residential portfolio is enlivened by the expressive qualities of Hyatt’s iconic brands, such as Miraval, that transform luxury living for residents who are investing in creating memories that last a lifetime. Today, and with more than 50 branded residential projects open or in development around the world, Hyatt’s rich legacy enables us to redefine residential living excellence.