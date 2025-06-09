Scorpios Opens Luxury Wellness and Music Retreat in Bodrum, Türkiye

Scorpios Bodrum is now welcoming its first guests, bringing its globally admired blend of music, wellness, and culture to Türkiye’s most exclusive coastline. Known for its beachside roots in Mykonos, the Scorpios brand has expanded beyond Greece for the first time, creating an immersive new destination on a secluded peninsula surrounded by the sea.
Opening this June, Scorpios Bodrum is more than a beach club — it’s a space designed for meaningful connection. Guests can join in sunset music rituals led by international DJs, share Eastern Mediterranean meals with subtle Mexican and Turkish influences, or take part in healing experiences created to nourish the mind and body. The new location also marks Scorpios’ debut in overnight stays, with 12 luxury bungalows offering private pools and sweeping sea views.
Designed in harmony with the natural surroundings, the project is a collaboration between Istanbul-based architecture firm Geomim and interior designers from Berlin’s Lambs and Lions, StudioMacBride, and Annabell Kutucu. The overall aesthetic reflects the brand’s philosophy of simplicity, craftsmanship, and community — a peaceful environment where guests can gather and recharge.
Food is a central part of the Scorpios experience. Head chef Alexis Zopas and culinary director Athinagoras Kostakos lead a kitchen that honors traditional flavors with modern creativity. From Turkish breakfast rituals exclusive to bungalow guests to light seafood bites by the beach, the menus are both diverse and deeply rooted. Vegan, raw, and plant-based options celebrate ingredients like lentils, chickpeas, and bulgur in new and flavorful ways.
Scorpios Bodrum also introduces The Ritual Space, a new wellness concept that blends ancient healing traditions with modern therapies. With sound healing domes, flotation rooms, yoga terraces, and cold plunge pools, guests can create personalized wellbeing journeys that reflect both their needs and the rhythms of the day.
The musical programming, powered by Scorpios Music, is another cornerstone of the experience. Live performances take place daily, featuring a mix of electronic and acoustic acts. Artists performing this season include Valeron & Band, Oceanvs Orientalis, Stavroz, Jean Claude Ades, Damian Lazarus, and Bedouin, among many others. These sunset and nighttime sets are crafted to connect audiences through sound, rhythm, and atmosphere.
Private bungalows add a new layer of luxury to the Scorpios offering. With private decks, pools, and up to 125 square meters of space, these homes away from home offer a tranquil contrast to the vibrant social life unfolding around the peninsula. Two layouts are available, including mezzanine options for hosting guests.
The Scorpios Bazaar, the brand’s lifestyle boutique, complements the retreat with a selection of handcrafted goods and fashion rooted in sustainability, culture, and timeless design.
Scorpios Bodrum begins its soft opening on June 9, with a grand celebration from June 14 to 16. Nightly rates for bungalows start at 1,500 EUR, and the property is also available for private events and gatherings.