voco and Hotel Indigo Hotels Coming to London Waterloo

IHG Hotels & Resorts is set to make a bold statement in London’s vibrant hospitality scene by signing a dual-branded hotel complex in the bustling Waterloo district. The new development will bring two distinctive hotel brands—voco London – Waterloo and Hotel Indigo & Suites London – Waterloo—offering travelers fresh and exciting accommodation options in the heart of the city.
Scheduled to open in the last quarter of 2028, voco London – Waterloo will feature 182 rooms and join IHG’s fastest-growing premium brand portfolio. Known for its thoughtful and distinctive experiences, voco hotels combine individual charm with the reliability of a global brand. This new hotel will blend comfort and character, catering to both business and leisure travelers.
Alongside voco, the project will introduce the first-ever Hotel Indigo & Suites property in Europe, with 172 guestrooms and suites. Staying true to the Hotel Indigo ethos, this property promises a unique boutique experience deeply connected to the local neighborhood’s culture and individuality. Guests can expect a memorable stay filled with the charm and vibrancy that the Hotel Indigo brand is known for worldwide.
Guests at both hotels will benefit from a shared collection of amenities designed to meet diverse needs. These include restaurants, bars, cafés, a fully equipped gym, and a business center, ensuring a convenient and enjoyable stay whether traveling for work or leisure.
Located in London’s dynamic Waterloo area, these hotels will place visitors just steps from iconic attractions like The Southbank, home to the Royal Festival Hall, London Eye, London Aquarium, and National Theatre. The nearby Imperial War Museum is right across the street, while the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben lie just across the river. A vibrant selection of restaurants and bars in the area adds to the rich cultural tapestry guests can explore.
Waterloo Station’s proximity offers guests excellent transportation links, with regular trains connecting them not only to central London but to destinations across the UK, making it a strategic location for both local and international travelers.
The voco London – Waterloo will join a growing family of 16 voco hotels worldwide, including recent openings like voco Zeal Exeter Science Park and voco Southampton. Meanwhile, Hotel Indigo & Suites London – Waterloo will bolster IHG’s portfolio of 19 Hotel Indigo properties, with exciting new locations such as Hotel Indigo London – Clerkenwell and Hotel Indigo Leeds scheduled to open soon.
Together, voco London – Waterloo and Hotel Indigo & Suites London – Waterloo are set to redefine the hospitality landscape in one of London’s most exciting neighborhoods, offering guests stylish, convenient, and culturally rich accommodation options.