Air Transat Adds Istanbul Route to Its Flight Network

Air Transat has added Istanbul to its expanding flight network, with non-stop service from Toronto launching on December 6, 2025. The airline will operate two weekly flights, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, offering a new direct bridge between Canada and Turkey.
The move marks a significant step for both leisure and business travelers. Canadian citizens, now able to travel to Turkey visa-free, are expected to take full advantage of the newly opened route. The removal of visa requirements in 2024 has already sparked growing interest in Turkish destinations, and this direct connection is likely to amplify that trend.
For Turkey, and especially Istanbul, the new flights are expected to deliver a noticeable boost in tourism. With its rich history, vibrant culture, and dynamic business environment, Istanbul stands as a prime attraction for North American visitors. The direct connection from Toronto offers travelers a faster, more convenient gateway to the city and beyond.
The timing is also strategic. According to the 2025 Airport Industry Connectivity Report by Airports Council International – Europe (ACI Europe), İGA Istanbul Airport has not only been recognized as the Global Leader in total connectivity, but also earned the title of Europe’s most connected airport for direct connectivity for the second consecutive year. This makes it an ideal hub for further travel across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.
Air Transat, headquartered in Canada, operates a modern fleet of 44 aircraft and currently serves 62 destinations across 29 countries, including Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The addition of Istanbul strengthens the airline’s intercontinental presence and complements its mission to offer more seamless global travel options.