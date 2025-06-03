Newark Airport’s Runway 4L-22R Reopens Two Weeks Early

Newark Liberty International Airport’s runway 4L-22R is back in operation nearly two weeks ahead of schedule, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced, offering much-needed relief to one of the busiest airports in the U.S.
The runway, which was closed on April 15 for a $128 million renovation project, had limited Newark’s capacity and contributed to a surge in delays—compounded by an air traffic control communication blackout in late April. With only two runways available, airlines, especially United Airlines, Newark’s primary carrier, were forced to make operational cuts. United reduced 35 flights daily, and the FAA imposed a cap of 56 arrivals and departures per hour.
Thanks to 24/7 construction shifts, extra crews, and an accelerated work schedule, the Port Authority managed to reopen the runway ahead of its planned June 15 completion.
“As other issues have arisen related to Newark Liberty’s capacity, the Port Authority took on the challenge to speed up construction,” said Rick Cotton, Executive Director of the Port Authority.
The project included resurfacing the runway, upgrading lighting and signage to energy-efficient LED systems, and installing new underground electrical and drainage infrastructure.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy applauded the early completion: “It puts us on a path to further reducing congestion.”
With the runway back in service, travelers and airlines alike can expect improved efficiency and fewer delays at the Newark hub.
photo by Fan Railer