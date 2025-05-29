Hyatt Announces The First Destination By Hyatt Hotel In Southeast Asia

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced today that a Hyatt affiliate has entered into a franchise agreement with PT Lombok Torok Developments for Samara Lombok, debuting the Destination by Hyatt brand in Southeast Asia. The integrated development in south Lombok will join Hyatt’s portfolio of 15 properties in Indonesia, across 7 brands including Alila, Andaz, Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt Regency and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt.
“Each property within the Destination by Hyatt brand is individual at heart yet connected by a commitment to embody the true spirit of each location,” said David Udell, group president, Asia Pacific, Hyatt. “We are thrilled to collaborate with PT Lombok Torok Developments on this hotel and bring guests and World of Hyatt members to the emerging destination of Lombok.”
Lombok is known for its untouched beaches and prime surf breaks that are amongst the best in Indonesia. It is also home to Mount Rinjani, the second highest volcano in the country, and a popular trekking destination. Accessible by air and sea, Samara Lombok is only 25 minutes away from Lombok International Airport.
“Our vision for Samara Lombok has always been to create a destination that goes far beyond conventional luxury. It’s about crafting a place where exceptional design, sport, dining, and exploration come together to deliver truly meaningful guest experiences,” said Stephen Ebsworth, co-founder, Samara Lombok. “This agreement with Hyatt allows us to share that vision with a wider global audience, while remaining firmly rooted in the spirit and soul of Lombok.”
Totaling more than 300 acres (125 hectares) on the pristine island, the integrated development of Samara Lombok will encompass two sites, Samara Bay and Samara Hills. Guests can look forward to a comprehensive wellness village, multiple swimming pools, and over 10 restaurants and bar venues offering a diverse range of culinary concepts developed in collaboration with some of the region’s most respected chefs. There will be purpose-built sports facilities, including four tennis courts and four padel courts, a marine and water sports center, an educational marine biology center, an organic farm and sustainability hub, a dedicated kids’ zone, and a collection of beach clubs and day clubs designed for guests to relax and connect. The hotel will offer 249 guest rooms and villas located throughout the development.
The architecture and interior design will be by several award-winning architects based in Bali, drawing inspiration from the lush paddy fields that surround the development. Construction is currently underway and Samara Lombok is planned to open in 2027.