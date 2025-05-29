WestJet Completes Integration of Sunwing Airlines

Today marks a transformative moment for the WestJet Group, as the airline officially completes the integration of Sunwing Airlines, capping off a two-year strategic consolidation effort that aims to reshape Canada’s sun and leisure travel market.
The milestone, reached on May 29, 2025, follows WestJet’s acquisition of Sunwing in May 2023 and represents the culmination of extensive coordination across operational, labour, and regulatory fronts. It also comes just one year after the successful consolidation of Swoop into WestJet in 2024.
“Completing two airline consolidations in just two years—the first with Swoop in 2024 and now Sunwing—was complex,” said Alexis von Hoensbroech, CEO of the WestJet Group. “Achieving this milestone is proof of the incredible way our unified team works together and is a clear win for WestJet and our guests. It’s also a story of transformation in Canadian aviation.”
The integration enhances WestJet’s position as Canada’s leading provider of affordable sun and leisure travel, combining the reach and legacy of Sunwing with WestJet’s expansive network. A total of 18 Sunwing aircraft have now been absorbed into WestJet’s unified fleet, alongside 16 former Swoop jets and nine Lynx Air aircraft acquired after that airline’s exit from the market.
All aircraft now operate under a single Air Operator Certificate (AOC), streamlining WestJet’s operations and enabling the airline to begin cabin reconfigurations through 2025. These changes aim to deliver a consistent onboard experience with WestJet’s signature seating categories: Premium, Economy, Extended Comfort, and UltraBasic.
Beyond the aircraft, the consolidation promises to enhance the experience for guests booking through Sunwing Vacations, which remains Canada’s leading vacation provider. With tour operators now fully aligned under WestJet’s umbrella, travellers can expect more seamless booking processes and enhanced end-to-end travel experiences.
“The final Sunwing-operated flight this week is a time to reflect,” von Hoensbroech added. “I know every Sunwing employee, past and present, feels their contributions have mattered to advancing the experience of air travel. This milestone is your achievement, and a proud moment for us all.”
With 150 Boeing 737 aircraft now offering unified product tiers and enhanced network efficiency, WestJet is positioned to offer more choice and flexibility to Canadian travellers—especially those headed to sun destinations, a key focus of its long-term strategy.