SkyAlps Begins New Route From Milan Bergamo to Mostar, Bosnia

SkyAlps has launched a new direct air service connecting Milan Bergamo Airport with Mostar in Bosnia and Herzegovina, marking the first-ever scheduled route between the two cities. This addition brings a fresh travel option for those seeking to explore the rich cultural and natural beauty of southern Bosnia or to reconnect with heritage and family roots.
The new route will operate twice weekly, with Thursday and Sunday flights running through 12 October. Passengers will travel aboard SkyAlps’ modern and sustainable aircraft, ensuring a comfortable and efficient journey between Northern Italy and the Balkans.
Located in the heart of the Herzegovina region, Mostar is known for its UNESCO-listed Old Bridge, a symbol of both resilience and architectural elegance. The city offers visitors a mix of Ottoman and European influences, visible in its architecture, cuisine, and cultural traditions. Nearby attractions such as the Kravica waterfalls and the Dinaric Alps add natural splendor to the area’s historical appeal.
The new air link is expected to benefit a wide range of travelers, including tourists, the Bosnian diaspora, and pilgrims heading to the famous religious site of Medjugorje, which lies not far from Mostar.
This development strengthens Milan Bergamo’s growing position as a key gateway to Southeast Europe. With the addition of SkyAlps, the airport now hosts 22 airlines this summer and remains the only airport in Northern Italy with direct flights to Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Mostar becomes the second destination in the country served from Bergamo, alongside Sarajevo, which is currently operated by Ryanair.
Giacomo Cattaneo,Director of Commercial Aviation at SACBO, stated:
“We are delighted to welcome SkyAlps to Milan Bergamo and to inaugurate this important new connection with Mostar. This route not only opens up a new gateway to one of the most historically and culturally significant cities in the Balkans but also strengthens our position as the leading airport in Northern Italy for connectivity to Southeast Europe.”
As the summer travel season begins, this new route invites passengers to discover one of the Balkans’ most captivating cities, now just a short flight from Milan.