The Air France Restaurant Stops off at The Rooftop at Galeries Lafayette

From 25 June to 20 August 2025, Air France is reopening the doors of its pop-up restaurant on The Rooftop at Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann. All summer long, Air France will be offering visitors from all over the world the chance to enjoy its long-haul Business menus “just like on board”, in an exceptional setting offering panoramic views of Paris. With dishes and desserts specially created for Air France customers by triple Michelin-starred chef Régis Marcon and renowned pastry chef Nina Métayer, this new outdoor restaurant is a unique opportunity to discover the best of fine French dining available on board Air France flights.
Following the success of its first pop-up restaurantat the Palais de Tokyo last summer during the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics, Air France is installing its new restaurant on The Rooftop at Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann, on the eighth floor of the iconic Parisian department store.
This year, the restaurant is fitted out in an elegant, tailor-made decor in the airline’s signature colours, with navy blue, white to add light and contrast, and touches of red. With twenty covers and two lunch services, it resembles the private, cozy atmosphere of the airline’s airport lounges, ideal for enjoying a gourmet break in a unique setting, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. An outdoor lounge and sunbeds complete the setting, so you can take full advantage of the panoramic views of Paris, from the Eiffel Tower to Montmartre, not forgetting the beauty of the city’s rooftops.
Culinary heights
The menu at this unique concept restaurant includes a French-style meal prepared with the expertise of Servair, the leading airline catering company, and served “just like on board”. With an appetizer, starter, main course, a selection of cheeses and dessert, each dish is served in tableware specially created for Air France by designer Jean-Marie Massaud, in a setting similar to that on board the plane, incorporating the airline’s Business meal tray.
The restaurant’s customers will be able to enjoy dishes created by triple Michelin-starred chef Régis Marcon for Air France’s long-haul Business cabin. With meat, poultry, fish and vegetarian dishes, the à la carte menu will be identical to those available on board. With a Camargue rice trio with lemon, carrot and orange sauce, butternut and red beans or Chicken with morel mushroom sauce, rice pilaf and green asparagus, these culinary creations tell the story of the chef’s cuisine, inspired by nature and his home region of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes.
When it comes to desserts, everyone can enjoy the pastries available on board created by Nina Métayer, awarded the title of World’s Best Pastry Chef in 2023. With a Crunchy hazelnut and caramel delight and a Tatin-style crunchy delight, the chef’s gourmet yet light pastries are a feast for the senses. And to ensure the perfect wine to go with each dish, the French wine and champagne list has been created by Air France’s head sommelier Xavier Thuizat, who is also Head Sommelier at the Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel and was crowned Best Sommelier in France in 2022. A wide choice of non-alcoholic drinks will also be available.
The Air France restaurant, on the eighth floor of Galeries Lafayette, Coupole Store, 40 boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris. Open from 25 June to 20 August 2025 daily (except Tuesday) from 11.30am to 3.30pm, reservation required. Lunch menu at 93 euros including drinks.