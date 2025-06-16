Air France Collabs with Arnaud Lallement, Angelo Musa, Régis Marcon, Nina Métayer and Frédéric Simonin

In June 2025, Air France is renewing its collaboration with leading French chefs to create menus exclusively for customers in its long-haul cabins on departure from Paris. On board the La Première suites, triple Michelin-starred chef Arnaud Lallement has created the starters and main courses available on the à la carte menu, alongside the world’s best pastry chef, Angelo Musa. In Business, triple Michelin-starred chef Régis Marcon has prepared new dishes in collaboration with renowned pastry chef Nina Métayer. In Premium, new dishes have been created by Michelin-starred chef Frédéric Simonin, who continues to delight customers.
To offer this refined, Michelin-starred cuisine, the chefs work in collaboration with Servair, a world leader in in-flight catering, using fresh, local produce that changes with the seasons. As part of the airline’s commitment to more responsible catering, the meat, poultry, dairy products and eggs on each menu are of French origin, and the fish sourced from sustainable or French fisheries. Vegetarian options are also systematically available in all cabins.
Arnaud Lallement and Angelo Musa in the La Première cabin
To offer the very best of French cuisine on board its La Première suites, Air France is once again working with triple Michelin-starred French chef Arnaud Lallement to create the starters and main courses in this exceptional cabin. With langoustine, creamy court-bouillon lemon caviar as a starter, and raviole, parmesan sauce, spinach and mushrooms as a main course, the chef from the Champagne region of France offers a gourmet cuisine bursting with emotion. This season, he is creating a total of four starters and eight main dishes for guests to enjoy over the coming months.
“For Air France, I wanted to remember the seasons, to let my unconscious speak, and share with travellers a gourmet pleasure marked by emotion and indulgence”, explained Arnaud Lallement.
Alongside him, Angelo Musa, Meilleur Ouvrier de France and world’s best pastry chef, adds a sweet, elegant touch to a menu worthy of the finest restaurants. The chef has created four desserts that combine balance, delicacy and harmony of flavours, such as Ode chocolat-caramel and Cake with candied citrus fruits from Corsica.
Régis Marcon and Nina Métayer in the Business cabin
In the long-haul Business cabin, triple Michelin-starred chef and Bocuse d’Or winner Régis Marcon is taking charge of the new onboard menu. Nature continues to inspire this chef, who draws his inspiration from the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region to create unique dishes for Air France. With a Camargue rice trio with lemon, carrot and orange sauce, butternut and red beans or Royale of salmon and prawns in a tangy sauce, snow peas and yellow carrots, no less than sixteen tasty dishes have been created for optimum culinary pleasure on board.
“Cuisine is always delicious when it’s close to nature. It’s this emotion that I wanted to convey to Air France customers” said Régis Marcon.
As for desserts, Nina Métayer is continuing her collaboration with Air France, which began in April 2024. Named World’s Best Pastry Chef in 2023, the chef has created light yet powerful desserts such as Raspberry lemon delight and Tatin-style crunchy delight.
As part of the fight against food waste, Air France is offering its customers travelling in the Business cabin the option of pre-selecting their main dish up to 24 hours before the flight. This service combines the guarantee of availability of the customer’s choice with fairer consumption on board.
Frédéric Simonin in the Premium cabin
In the Premium Economy cabin, the one-starred chef and Meilleur Ouvrier de France Frédéric Simonin continues to delight Air France customers as part of an on-going partnership initiated with the company in November 2023. The Chef has created a new cycle* of four dishes in total, exclusively for Air France Premium customers prepared with the greatest respect for the products chosen, such as Salmon, shellfish sauce, pasta and wild rice, leek and mushroom or Prawns with tomato and squid ink rice.
“For Air France customers, I have carefully chosen each product from our French regions that I can transform with delicacy and precision, for a special culinary experience”, said Frédéric Simonin.