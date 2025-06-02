web analytics
Cadet Pilot Program

Air France Opens 2025 Free Cadet Pilot Program

By / Jun 2, 2025 / 2 minutes of reading

Air France invites aviation enthusiasts to take part in its skyward adventure. The airline’s Cadet Pilot recruitment campaign is officially open, with applications accepted from June 2 to July 15, 2025.

The Cadet Program: A Fully Sponsored Path to Excellence

A unique offering among major European airlines, the Air France Cadet Program provides comprehensive, fully funded training. Over 24 months, cadets train at carefully selected partner flight schools before beginning their careers as First Officers. Successful candidates may fly Airbus A220 or A320 aircraft for Air France, or Boeing 737 and Airbus A320neo aircraft for Transavia.

Your Gateway to an Exciting Career

Since its relaunch in 2018, the Cadet Program has enabled over 300 young pilots to join the cockpits of Air France and Transavia. The program is open to a broad range of applicants — recent graduates, science students, and individuals pursuing career changes — all united by a shared desire to fly.

Air France is also strongly committed to diversity. In 2024, 25 percent of selected cadets were women, and the airline aims to further strengthen this momentum to better reflect the richness of available talent.

Meet the Next Generation of Pilots at the Paris Air Show

Air France will welcome future applicants at the Paris Air Show (Hall 2B, Stand C137) during the days open to the general public. Company representatives will be available from Friday, June 20 to Sunday, June 22 to share insights and host three dedicated talks on the pilot profession.

For those unable to attend in person, Air France is also organizing two online webinars (in French), in partnership with the Fédération Française Aéronautique (FFA) and the Fédération Française de Vol en Planeur (FFVP). These sessions will present the selection process for future cadet pilots, with time allocated for questions:

