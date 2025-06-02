Air France invites aviation enthusiasts to take part in its skyward adventure. The airline’s Cadet Pilot recruitment campaign is officially open, with applications accepted from June 2 to July 15, 2025.
Air France Opens 2025 Free Cadet Pilot Program
By Iuliia Tore / Jun 2, 2025 / 2 minutes of reading
About The Author
Iuliia Tore
Iuliia is the editor-in-chief and oversees all editorial content.She was born and raised in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Iuliia is passionate about all aspects of travel and tourism and holds a Master's degree in International Tourism Management.Iuliia Tore lives for two houses in Kharkiv and in Valencia, Spain, and loves spending time outdoors. Work aside, she has a passion for travel, painting, arts, food, and culture.