Tivoli Palazzo Gaddi is Now Open

The historical Tivoli Palazzo Gaddi Firenze Hotel has launched as the most recent Tivoli property in Italy. This luxury palace from the 16th century is located in the historical centre of Florence and is now open after a complete renovation over the last couple of years.
Originally made up of two historical buildings belonging to two aristocratic Florentine families – the Gaddis and the Arrighettis, Tivoli Palazzo Gaddi is a living testimony to a noble past with unique historical and artistic treasures, such as frescoed rooms, artist’s paintings and art objects, many dating back to the 16th century. The building features typical Florentine architecture and has recently been renovated by internationally renowned interior designers, Patrizia Quartero and Guy Oliver, preserving the character and noble spirit of its Renaissance history due to the dedicated work of specialized restorers and local artisans.
Tivoli Palazzo Gaddi offers 86 guest rooms, including eight suites, blending authentic period furnishings and Florentine art with contemporary comfort and functionality. The presidential suite has a panoramic terrace with breath-taking views over the city´s skyline, including the spectacular cathedral.
Tivoli is proud to offer its guests an authentic cuisine in every destination and Tivoli Palazzo Gaddi is no exception. Led by the renowned Italian Michelin Star Executive Chef Iside de Cesare, together with the Resident Chef Salvatore Canargiu, the Terrae fine dining restaurant promises a deep gastronomic journey into Tuscan and Italian cuisine, bringing the fresh, local and seasonal products to the centre of the dining experience. The Secret Garden is the true jewel of the restaurant – a small magical winter garden with a cosy and unique atmosphere, making each meal a true Italian experience.
The Aria Rooftop bar is the perfect place to enjoy unforgettable sunsets and one of the best views over the city and the Duomo. The menu is signed by the chef Iside de Cesare, offering pre-dinner aperitifs, refreshing cocktails inspired by the Florentine gardens, and delicious snacks, like the signature bolla, each time revealing a new flavour to delight the palate and the senses.
The cosy lobby hosts the Milton Bar, named in honour of one of Palazzo Gaddi’s most distinguished guests, the poet John Milton, who took inspiration here to write his masterpiece – Lost Paradise – during his stay in 1638. With its distinctive fireplace and library, the bar welcomes guests to enjoy a selection of refreshments and comfort food throughout the day, and as dinnertime approaches, a selection of Italy’s finest cheeses and wines.
Terrae Restaurant, Aria Rooftop and Milton Bar are managed by the Executive Chef Iside de Cesare, a Michelin-starred chef in La Parolina restaurant in Trevinano, together with the Resident Chef Salvatore Canargiu, who bring their expertise and creativity to enrich the gastronomic offer of the Tivoli Palazzo Gaddi.
The hotel offers a range of experiences to the guests, from the romantic dining delight dinner by candlelight in a frescoed ballroom, to a cooking class with chef Iside to discover the art of homemade pasta or an unforgettable Tuscan meal in the private winery of the hotel.
For those looking for a dream venue in the heart of Firenze, Tivoli Palazzo Gaddi is the perfect destination. With six impressive ballrooms, each with magnificent frescoed ceilings, the hotel can host beautiful events, ceremonies and weddings, with a capacity up to 200 people.
Nestled in the heart of Florence, Tivoli Palazzo Gaddi is easy walking distance to the main cultural attractions, including the Duomo complex, the Piazzale Michelangelo, the Medici Chapel and the San Lorenzo market. The hotel is also just a few minutes’ walk from Santa Maria Novella railway station and a 20-minute drive from Amerigo Vespucci Airport.
Tivoli Palazzo Gaddi is the second Tivoli property in Italy, joining Tivoli Portopiccolo Sistiana Wellness Resort & Spa which launched in June 2023, near Trieste.