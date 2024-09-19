Vignette Collection, Hotel Indigo and Holiday Inn Express Accelerate Growth in the Spanish market

The growth of IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG), one of the world’s leading hotel companies, continues in Spain with the signing of four hotels: Vignette Collection Mallorca – Finca Banyols, Vignette Collection Jerez, Hotel Indigo Gandia – Beach, and Holiday Inn Express San Sebastian – Errenteria.
This builds on the 500 rooms added to IHG’s Spanish portfolio earlier in the year, taking the total of open and signed rooms to nearly 13,000 in the country.
Hotel Indigo Gandia – Beach and Vignette Collection Jerez expand the company’s Luxury & Lifestyle presence in the market, with the latter becoming the second Vignette Collection property in Spain following the signing of Vignette Collection Mallorca – Finca Banyols earlier this month.
Holiday Inn Express San Sebastian – Errenteria builds on the strong tradition of IHG’s much-loved Holiday Inn brand family in Spain and demonstrates the enduring confidence owners and investors have in its renowned selection of Essentials brands.
Spanish signings snapshot:
- Vignette Collection Mallorca – Finca Banyols: Owned by Prevario Banyols and managed by Hotel Collection International – HCI, the 45-guestroom property with its facilities spread over a local Mallorcan finca, will be the first Vignette Collection in Spain, opening the first half of 2025. Located on the picturesque island of Mallorca, the hotel will offer a one-of-a-kind stay as guests will be in the midst of vineyards and olive trees.
- Vignette Collection Jerez: A stunning boutique, 34-room hotel with Senator Hotels & Resorts, will now be turned into the second Vignette Collection property in Spain. Located in the middle of the picturesque city centre of Jerez and a short walk from the main square of the old town, the region of Andalusia is widely known for its history, food, wine, and flamenco music, the hotel will offer guests a one-of-a-kind luxury experience when it opens in the second half of 2025.
- Hotel Indigo Gandia – Beach: Also signed with Senator Hotels & Resorts, this 40-room beachfront property will offer guests unforgettable views of the Mediterranean Sea. Located in the popular coastal city of Gandia, it will provide a stylish addition to the sights, sounds and flavours of its neighbourhood when it welcomes guests in mid-2025. Hotel Indigo Gandia – Beach will feature a beach club, pool, bar and restaurant incorporating local ingredients in its menu.
- Holiday Inn Express San Sebastian – Errenteria: This 82-room hotel is the second signing in this announcement with Hotel Collection International – HCI, taking our partnership to seven open and signed hotels. The hotel is set to open in mid-2026 as a new property located just outside San Sebastian, in the Errenteria neighbourhood, in Spain’s mountainous Basque Country, near to the airport of San Sebastian and the French border.