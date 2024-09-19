Queen Elizabeth 2 Offers Heritage Tours and Dinind in Dubai

Discover a legendary chapter of maritime history as you embark on an extraordinary journey aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2), the world’s most iconic ocean liner, now permanently docked in Dubai. No longer a vessel of the seas, the QE2 has transformed into a luxurious floating hotel, offering a rare opportunity to explore the grandeur and heritage of one of the most celebrated ships in history. Through unique and informative guided heritage tours, visitors can immerse themselves in the remarkable legacy of this legendary liner.
Ferghal Purcell, General Manager of the Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel, expressed the significance of the vessel, stating, “The Queen Elizabeth 2 is a living piece of history, a vessel that has sailed through some of the most significant moments of the 20th century. Every corner of this iconic vessel tells a story of adventure and innovation. Our heritage tours allow visitors to step back in time and experience the grandeur of the QE2 in a way that is both educational and inspiring. It is our privilege to preserve this maritime legend and share its legacy with the world, ensuring that the spirit of the QE2 continues to captivate history enthusiasts and curious minds alike.”
A Legendary Legacy
Launched in 1969 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II herself, the QE2 served as a pinnacle of luxury travel for nearly 40 years. During this time, the vessel completed 25 world cruises, sailed over 6 million nautical miles—equivalent to traveling to the Moon and back 15 times—and carried around 2.5 million passengers. As the longest-serving ocean liner in history, the QE2 earned its place in maritime lore, sailing through pivotal moments of the 20th century. Today, it remains anchored in Dubai, where it continues to captivate guests with its rich history, elegant design, and storied past.
Heritage Tours: Reliving the Glory Days
The Queen Elizabeth 2 now offers a variety of heritage tours designed to immerse visitors in the ship’s fascinating history. From its celebrated design to its role in global events, these guided tours invite students, families, and curious travelers alike to experience the grandeur of this timeless vessel.
- Heritage Tour for Schools: Ideal for educational outings, students are treated to a 45-minute guided tour that brings the ship’s maritime legacy to life.
- AED 50 per student (max 30 students)
- Weekdays: 8:30 am & 9:30 am
- Dine & Explore: Guests can step aboard for a historical journey through the QE2, followed by a delectable meal at the Lido restaurant. This unique combination of heritage and cuisine allows visitors to explore the ship’s history and then indulge in a delicious three-course meal.
- Monday to Thursday: 11:00 am tour + 3-course lunch (AED 150 per person / AED 90 per child)
- Friday to Sunday: 11:00 am tour + 3-course lunch (AED 180 per person / AED 110 per child)
- Sunday to Thursday: 5:00 pm tour + 3-course dinner (AED 195 per person / AED 90 per child)
- Friday to Saturday: 5:00 pm tour + buffet dinner (AED 195 per person / AED 90 per child)
- Afternoon Tea & Heritage Tour: For a refined afternoon, visitors can enjoy the prestigious Queens Grill restaurant’s afternoon tea, paired with a captivating heritage tour. Guests may choose from the Cunard Afternoon Tea, featuring cold bites and pastries, or the Britannia Afternoon Tea, offering a selection of hot and cold canapés and pastries.
- Friday & Saturday: 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm Afternoon Tea + 5:00 pm Heritage Tour
- Cunard Afternoon Tea: AED 225 per person / AED 175 per child (8-12 years)
- Britannia Afternoon Tea: AED 275 per person / AED 195 per child (8-12 years)
The Queen Elizabeth 2 Hotel promises a blend of history, luxury, and culinary excellence.