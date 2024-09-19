Beirut International Airport Bans Pagers and Radios

The Civil Aviation Authority of Lebanon has banned passengers departing from Beirut International Airport from bringing pagers and radios on board planes. A circular was sent to airlines operating flights to and from Beirut, informing them of the new regulation.
“We strongly request all airlines operating flights to and from Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut to notify their passengers that bringing pagers and radios on board the plane is prohibited from today until further notice,” the document states.
The Civil Aviation Authority emphasized that the ban applies to carrying communication devices in both carry-on and checked luggage. “If such devices are found, they will be confiscated by airport security staff,” the authority warned, adding that the circular takes effect immediately upon its publication.